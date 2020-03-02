City councilors support countywide gasoline tax

Councilor Ramos, who voted against recommending placing the tax on the ballot, said he would like to see the city use funding from other sources before raising taxes. He said there were various different funding sources the city could pull from, including the general fund and special improvement districts such as the Road District.

"We've taken about $21 million out of that road district since we created it ... and I think it's hard pressed to find any citizens who would agree the roads have gotten that much better because of it," Ramos said.

Although the city recommended the county place the tax on the ballot, the county is still taking public comment. County commissioners will meet again on Thursday, March 5, at 2 p.m. in the Sophie Moiese Room of the County Courthouse to take more public comment before voting on whether to put the issue before voters.

On Thursday, supporters and opponents of the proposed gasoline tax voiced their opinions to County Commissioners, where some supporters pointed out that some federal funding is only available with a local match, such as the $13 million federal BUILD grant the county got.