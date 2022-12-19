 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Missoulian is partnering with Local Bounti who are sponsoring 625 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
editor's pick alert top story

City council's Mike Nugent running for mayor on housing, equity issues

  • 0
Mike Nugent (copy)

Council member and mayoral candidate Mike Nugent sits in the city council meeting oin September. 

 Tom Bauer

After conceding the mayor’s post to Mayor Jordan Hess in September, Missoula City Councilman Mike Nugent told the Missoulian of his intention to run for Missoula mayor Monday.  

“I’m running because I grew up here, I’m from here and I want my children to have the opportunity to live here and work here if that’s what they choose to do,” Nugent said. “I see that slipping away.”

After 22 rounds of voting the night of Sept. 13, Nugent cast the deciding vote for Hess to end a stalemate that stretched for multiple hours.

Missoula City Councilmember Mike Nugent explains why he decided to vote for fellow councilmember Jordan Hess for mayor instead of himself, ending a deadlocked vote to replace late Mayor John Engen.

Now, Nugent is campaigning on issues including housing, equity and childcare.

“I think the biggest priority right now is housing,” he said. “Everything we do has to be looked at through the lens of housing.”

Raised in Missoula, Nugent is a real estate professional who has represented City Council Ward 4 since January. He recently became chair of the Land Use and Planning Committee after Hess, who represented Ward 2, was tapped to serve as mayor.

People are also reading…

The councilor said handling growth has been a challenge for the city, and he hopes as mayor to enable creative partnerships to find innovative solutions to the housing crunch. Part of that effort, Nugent said, is making sure all Missoulians feel heard.

“I want us to be a problem-solving community and that starts at the top and that’s the mayor I want to be,” he said.

Equity is another pillar of Nugent’s upcoming campaign. He’s kicking off an effort in council to improve parental leave for city employees.

“I really am conscious of performative stances versus stances that actually make a difference,” said Nugent. “In the city we have a strong commitment to equity. Yet our parental leave is in my mind antiquated…We should be treating all parents equally.”

In addition to his service on council, Nugent believes his private sector and nonprofit work have set him up for success as mayor. He is the president of the United Way of Missoula County and previously served on the board of the Missoula Housing Authority.

“I can bring a perspective that I think nobody else in the race can bring,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hess, who is serving as mayor until the next election, indicated during the mayoral interview process in the fall that he was unsure whether he would seek reelection. 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
1
0
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Sweden’s Ice Hotel opens for the season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News