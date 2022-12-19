City council's Mike Nugent running for mayor on housing, equity issues

After conceding the mayor’s post to Mayor Jordan Hess in September, Missoula City Councilman Mike Nugent told the Missoulian of his intention to run for Missoula mayor Monday.

“I’m running because I grew up here, I’m from here and I want my children to have the opportunity to live here and work here if that’s what they choose to do,” Nugent said. “I see that slipping away.”

After 22 rounds of voting the night of Sept. 13, Nugent cast the deciding vote for Hess to end a stalemate that stretched for multiple hours.

Now, Nugent is campaigning on issues including housing, equity and childcare.

“I think the biggest priority right now is housing,” he said. “Everything we do has to be looked at through the lens of housing.”

Raised in Missoula, Nugent is a real estate professional who has represented City Council Ward 4 since January. He recently became chair of the Land Use and Planning Committee after Hess, who represented Ward 2, was tapped to serve as mayor.

The councilor said handling growth has been a challenge for the city, and he hopes as mayor to enable creative partnerships to find innovative solutions to the housing crunch. Part of that effort, Nugent said, is making sure all Missoulians feel heard.

“I want us to be a problem-solving community and that starts at the top and that’s the mayor I want to be,” he said.

Equity is another pillar of Nugent’s upcoming campaign. He’s kicking off an effort in council to improve parental leave for city employees.

“I really am conscious of performative stances versus stances that actually make a difference,” said Nugent. “In the city we have a strong commitment to equity. Yet our parental leave is in my mind antiquated…We should be treating all parents equally.”

In addition to his service on council, Nugent believes his private sector and nonprofit work have set him up for success as mayor. He is the president of the United Way of Missoula County and previously served on the board of the Missoula Housing Authority.

“I can bring a perspective that I think nobody else in the race can bring,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hess, who is serving as mayor until the next election, indicated during the mayoral interview process in the fall that he was unsure whether he would seek reelection.