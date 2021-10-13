City, county consider changes to Missoula cannabis businesses; 3% tax on ballot

“Essentially, people are less likely to commit crimes when people inside buildings can see out on the street,” she said. “Also, people who see accidents on the street can call for help.”

Tripard and her staff recommend a ban on frosted windows. The city must decide whether to let existing businesses keep their frosted windows or bring them into compliance, she said.

City council member Amber Sherrill asked the city planners if they’ve considered a cap on the number of business licenses granted to cannabis businesses in the city.

“I’m wondering if we’re going to get a flood of this from every place around us,” she said.

Only medical dispensaries that were established before November of 2020 are allowed to sell recreational marijuana starting on Jan. 1, but in July of 2023 recreational marijuana business licenses will be available to the general public.

Starke noted that only counties that approved Initiative 190, which legalized recreational sales to adults in Montana, will be able to have recreational business licenses. Counties that didn’t approve that initiative will have to vote whether to allow recreational sales.