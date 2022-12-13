City, county establish district to receive Federal Building

With an emphasis on cost savings, the Missoula City Council unanimously agreed to create a special district that will allow the city and county to jointly take over the Federal Building, free of charge.

Councilors stressed the original $40 million estimate for rehabilitating the building is no longer being considered. Instead, the city and county are each looking at committing about $7 million to bring the old building up to the standard for local government offices.

“This actually in the long run is going to save the taxpayers dollars,” said Ward 5 Councilor Stacie Anderson.

City and county staff would relocate their operations to the Federal Building, with the exception of the Missoula Police Department. Mayor Jordan Hess said plans for the current City Hall are still in the works.

“We have an opportunity to take over a building for free that will be gifted to us from the federal government,” said Ward 3 Councilor Gwen Jones. “It will need some work to make it work for local government and to bring it up to some certain standards, but it’s a great opportunity, great location, great price, which is $0. You can’t beat that.”

Only Ward 6 Councilor Kristen Jordan was absent from the meeting Monday.