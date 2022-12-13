 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

City, county establish district to receive Federal Building

  • 0
fed building (copy)

The City of Missoula and Missoula County are offering to move their offices into the old federal building at 200 E. Broadway, which was vacated in 2015 by the U.S. Forest Service Region 1 headquarters. A feasibility study is in the offing.

 KURT WILSON, Missoulian

With an emphasis on cost savings, the Missoula City Council unanimously agreed to create a special district that will allow the city and county to jointly take over the Federal Building, free of charge.  

Councilors stressed the original $40 million estimate for rehabilitating the building is no longer being considered. Instead, the city and county are each looking at committing about $7 million to bring the old building up to the standard for local government offices.

“This actually in the long run is going to save the taxpayers dollars,” said Ward 5 Councilor Stacie Anderson. 

City and county staff would relocate their operations to the Federal Building, with the exception of the Missoula Police Department. Mayor Jordan Hess said plans for the current City Hall are still in the works.

“We have an opportunity to take over a building for free that will be gifted to us from the federal government,” said Ward 3 Councilor Gwen Jones. “It will need some work to make it work for local government and to bring it up to some certain standards, but it’s a great opportunity, great location, great price, which is $0. You can’t beat that.”

People are also reading…

Only Ward 6 Councilor Kristen Jordan was absent from the meeting Monday.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel's incoming gov't: Protests held outside Israeli parliament

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News