City, county gauge COVID-19 fiscal impact

Only about 8% of the department’s $7.2 million main operating budget comes from recreation fees, but some cutbacks have already been needed. Developed Parks and Trails Superintendent T.J. Machado said he hadn’t filled 13 seasonal park attendant positions for which he was budgeted. He currently oversees about 25 employees.

It’s not all bad, Machado added. The closures have enabled him and his staff to give the parks more care than they might otherwise receive.

“I think that’s the silver lining with the decline in use,” he said. At Fort Missoula Regional Park, “normally we would over-seed and shut a field down to try to get the grass to germinate. Given that we don’t have any competitive sports or organized recreation, it gives us an opportunity to try and grow some good, healthy turf,” he said.

“If we get a month or six weeks with no scheduled competitive sports, we could really turn things around out there and have some really nice fields,” Machado said. All of this work was within the department’s existing budget. Parks and Recreation spokesperson Becky Goodrich wrote that staff were also draining and deep-cleaning the pool at Currents Aquatics Center.