City, county gauge COVID-19 fiscal impact

The COVID-19 pandemic could hit the funding for parts of Missoula’s city and county governments.
The City of Missoula’s general fund will likely be safe, said Chief Administrative Officer Dale Bickell. “In general, we’re primarily a property tax-supported system,” he said. “In the short term, we’re not too worried.”
But taxes are only part of local governments’ revenues. In Fiscal Year 2020, the city projected its general fund would take in $26.6 million in taxes and $28.4 million in non-tax revenue. Other, special revenue funds would take in about $13 million each in tax and non-tax revenues. Missoula County, meanwhile, expected to take in $52 million from property taxes and $84 million from other revenue sources.
But for weeks, Missoulians have been staying home rather than going out and paying various fees. Few exact numbers are available yet, but this trend could hit the funding for some agencies — especially the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
“The summer is the time where we have most of our charges-for-service revenues come in” from day camps and event hostings, Bickell said. “All of those are on hold, and how we’ve mitigated that is by just not incurring the expenses.”
Only about 8% of the department’s $7.2 million main operating budget comes from recreation fees, but some cutbacks have already been needed. Developed Parks and Trails Superintendent T.J. Machado said he hadn’t filled 13 seasonal park attendant positions for which he was budgeted. He currently oversees about 25 employees.
It’s not all bad, Machado added. The closures have enabled him and his staff to give the parks more care than they might otherwise receive.
“I think that’s the silver lining with the decline in use,” he said. At Fort Missoula Regional Park, “normally we would over-seed and shut a field down to try to get the grass to germinate. Given that we don’t have any competitive sports or organized recreation, it gives us an opportunity to try and grow some good, healthy turf,” he said.
“If we get a month or six weeks with no scheduled competitive sports, we could really turn things around out there and have some really nice fields,” Machado said. All of this work was within the department’s existing budget. Parks and Recreation spokesperson Becky Goodrich wrote that staff were also draining and deep-cleaning the pool at Currents Aquatics Center.
Another city department, the Missoula Parking Commission, draws its entire budget from meters, parking space leasing, and enforcement fees. But it’s suspended enforcement and made parking free at its garages. Parking Services Director Tiffany Brander said that the commission had not reduced staff, although employees unable to work from home had been placed on paid administrative leave. The department had also deferred a new hire until the next fiscal year.
On the county side, spokesperson Anne Hughes wrote in an email that “Missoula County’s revenues have been impacted in several ways,” especially due to the commissioners’ decisions to defer personal property and mobile home taxes and building permit fee increases, and to cover service charges for some credit card transactions.
“Missoula County has not reduced staffing,” she wrote, “but on a case-by-case basis is holding certain vacant positions open, delaying hiring of certain positions, and dipping into rainy day funds.”
In addition, Missoula County Chief Financial Officer Andrew Czorny wrote that the county had asked department heads to continue a short-term hiring freeze, eliminate vacant positions, and use webinars rather than travel for professional development. It also aims to delay non-health- or safety-related capital asset purchases.
““We are analyzing our cash flow to see in which funds we are coming up short, making adjustments to borrow unbudgeted cash in excess of reserve requirements from other funds to temporarily fund or stop/gap ongoing expenses,” he wrote.
According to information from Czorny and Hughes, the Missoula City-County Health Department has spent $226,793 fighting the pandemic so far, paid for with a combination of reserve funds and a state grant. “Reimbursement from our federal and state partners continues to be our focus,” Hughes wrote.
