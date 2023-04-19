With support from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, Missoula city and county are establishing a joint energy efficiency rebate program to lessen the cost of electrifying government operations.

“Transitioning our building operations to be powered by electricity allows them to be powered by renewable energy, which allows us to minimize our greenhouse gas emissions from that sector,” explained Climate and Sustainability Specialist Evora Glenn on Wednesday.

She added this move improves the city and county’s resiliency, since emergency events like natural disasters typically bring on higher demand for energy.

Despite the electrification goal, however, Glenn said, “The city and county recognize that hurdles remain to adoption of these highly efficient electric technologies in our community.”

In particular, she noted, the upfront costs for high-efficiency electricity are higher than those for more conventional energy sources. Therefore, the city and county are initiating a rebate program for those efficient technologies.

“We see a well-designed rebate program as having the capacity to advance adoption in a meaningful way in our community by bringing the cost burden down to make that transition,” said Glenn.

The program — which was unanimously supported by Missoula City councilmembers — has an initial period of two years. After that, Glenn said, the city and county would look for federal funding to keep the program going.

“We’re taking that context of future funding opportunities into consideration as well for how we can continue the effort,” Glenn told council.

“I’m excited about this,” said Ward 4 Councilor Amber Sherrill, chair of the city’s Climate, Conservation and Parks committee.