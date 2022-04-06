City, county looking at moving Temporary Safe Outdoor Space to Mullan Road site

Government officials and private agencies in Missoula are looking at expanding and/or moving the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space to county-owned land near the Missoula County Detention Facility on Mullan Road.

Emily Armstrong, the city’s housing initiatives specialist, gave an update to city council members on Tuesday about Operation Shelter, a broad array of options and services that are provided to unhoused community members in the Missoula area.

“The Temporary Safe Outdoor Space is a project that was already in existence but we are working on expanding it,” she said. “This is a project operated by the Hope Rescue Mission (and other partners) and opened in December of 2020 as a COVID response and has proven to be extremely successful.”

Right now, the facility is on private land near Buckhouse Bridge on the south end of town. It consists of 20 tent sites and is staffed by private security guards and has sanitation and other services. Outreach teams from the Poverello Center homeless shelter and Hope Rescue Mission work with individuals living there to transition to housing and meet other needs. Last year, the county commissioners approved spending $400,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to buy 30 shelters from a company called Pallet. The city also pitched in a similar amount of federally-allocated money.

“We will be expanding it to Pallet shelters,” Armstrong said. “So, Pallet shelters are hard-sided structures that connect to utilities. They have access to heat and cooling, air conditioning. They’re bedbug-resistant and have all these features. They’re designed for exactly this use.”

They have windows and people have an opportunity to decorate and personalize the space.

She said the city and county are in the process of locating and building out a new space to be able to move the current site to the new location.

“And be able to move away from tents and into Pallet shelters,” she said. “So it’s a partnership with United Way of Missoula County and the city. And then of course lots of partners who are again, providing all kinds of programming and different elements to really bolster the project.”

She said there’s a piece of vacant county-owned land near the Trinity low-income housing project, which is under construction on Mullan Road near the county jail.

“And so we’re working with the county on trying to utilize that piece of property and build that infrastructure,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong said there’s an effort to get utilities connected to the site and it’s a complicated process.

Casey Gannon, the shelter operations manager for the county, said the private owners of the current TSOS site have a lease with the county that ends in May, but there’s a verbal agreement to keep it going possibly until the fall. Right now, he said the county is working with engineers to figure out how to bring water, sewer, parking and electricity to the site near the county jail.

“The idea is to replace the current TSOS,” he said. “We’ll be shutting that down and moving to that new location and using the new location. The idea is to use the current model but improve that with infrastructure operations.

Armstrong said the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space is really intended for people who are “taking steps forward in their housing journey.”

“Whether that’s working on getting an ID or working on getting a (low-income housing) voucher or whatever the step in the process is,” she said. “Getting connected with case management. It may be really early, it may be far along, but it’s really intended for folks who are motivated to take those next steps forward."

Those people have various, often-complicated needs.

"And because of that it has really strong wraparound services to support folks in that process, so a really high level of case management connected to the Missoula Coordinated Entry system," she noted.

Since it opened, 110 different people have been served at the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space. Jim Hicks with the Hope Rescue Mission said half of those individuals have exited out of the homeless Management Information System, either because they found stable housing or have gone into inpatient treatment or have been reunited with family.

“So because of that, that’s why we’re looking forward to the expansion,” he said.

Daniel Carlino, a city council member, wanted to know if the city and county are looking at adding infrastructure to the Authorized Camping Site, which is a low-barrier-to-entry legal camping site near the city’s wastewater treatment facility.

Gannon said the site has electricity for administrative purposes and they’re working on connecting it to city water.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.