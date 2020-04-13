City, county move to virtual meetings

Agendas, minutes, related documents and a public participation guide can be found at www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts.

Councilor Jordan Hess told the Missoulian the clerk's office was instrumental in getting the city's virtual meetings set up. He said city staff and council members worked together to evaluate a few different options for software and did some test runs before settling on the dial-in video conference that he said "will probably evolve over time."

"I think that probably the way that the meeting goes tonight is not necessarily how we'll be going in a month when we have a little more experience under our belt," Hess told the Missoulian.

The meeting went relatively smoothly, with the exception for a delay in feedback and apprehension to move on at some periods to ensure there had been adequate time for members of the public to call in with comment.

Only one person spoke during public comment at the beginning of the meeting, although about four or five members of the public have routinely commented at the start of each in-person meeting in recent months.

Hess said he thought the meeting was a success but hopes to make the meetings more engaging and visual moving forward.