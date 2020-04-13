City, county move to virtual meetings

As much of Missoula grinds to a halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic, city and county government officials are holding virtual meetings to maintain social distancing requirements.
The Missoula City Council held its first virtual meeting Monday night, during which council members spoke in a video chat that members of the public could watch, or call a phone number to listen or provide public comment.
"This is going to be a little bit different, and I've been doing this for a very long time but I haven't been doing this for a long time at all, so forgive me for any blunders along the way because I'm bound to make one or two," Mayor John Engen said at the start of the meeting.
City spokesperson Ginny Merriam said the city will hold virtual meetings as long as Gov. Steve Bullock's shelter-in-place directive remains in effect. As the city shifts to the remote gatherings, it also aims to adhere to constitutional and statutory obligations relating to open meetings and public participation, the city's website states.
Prior to the meeting, the city posted a virtual meetings guide on its website and on the entrance to City Hall telling residents how they can watch and participate in the public meetings, in addition to how they can continue to view agendas, minutes and other documents that are already available on the city's website.
Agendas, minutes, related documents and a public participation guide can be found at www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts.
Councilor Jordan Hess told the Missoulian the clerk's office was instrumental in getting the city's virtual meetings set up. He said city staff and council members worked together to evaluate a few different options for software and did some test runs before settling on the dial-in video conference that he said "will probably evolve over time."
"I think that probably the way that the meeting goes tonight is not necessarily how we'll be going in a month when we have a little more experience under our belt," Hess told the Missoulian.
The meeting went relatively smoothly, with the exception for a delay in feedback and apprehension to move on at some periods to ensure there had been adequate time for members of the public to call in with comment.
Only one person spoke during public comment at the beginning of the meeting, although about four or five members of the public have routinely commented at the start of each in-person meeting in recent months.
Hess said he thought the meeting was a success but hopes to make the meetings more engaging and visual moving forward.
"I'm hoping that we can learn from what we're doing now, and make our public meetings better in the future when we are able to meet," he told the Missoulian. "A lot of people like to come down to city council and make comment, but a lot of people aren't comfortable getting up in front of a crowd. So can we use what we're learning now to deploy new methods of engagement that we really haven't previously done, and can we emerge with a better public processes at the end of the day?"
Hess said he would like to make the meetings more interactive in the coming weeks and find ways to solicit public comment through a variety of channels such as audio or video messages or written comment.
During the meeting, the council approved several items, including short-term waivers for noise during construction projects, claims, and setting a public hearing on Monday, May 4, to increase the city's total budget by $270,000 and increase revenues by $135,000 for the BUILD Grant project, which will support infrastructure in the fast-growing area west of Reserve Street and north of Mullan Road.
Councilor Jesse Ramos voted against one item on the list of claims which he asked to separate, a $25,000 earnest money from the city related to plans to lease or purchase the Sleepy Inn motel. He told the Missoulian he thought the city could have made the deposit more clear to allow for public comment, especially given the virtual process this week. If the Missoula Redevelopment Agency board agrees this week to support the purchase with Tax Increment Finance money, the council will consider the $1.1 million proposal Monday, April 20.
Similarly, the county held its first virtual public meeting last Thursday, in addition to administration meetings on various mornings that are also open to the public. The county started using Microsoft Teams meetings a few weeks ago with the commissioners in office. However, last week, the board of commissioners chose to close the commissioner's office entirely and do all of their work remotely via video conferencing, Commissioner Dave Strohmaier told the Missoulian.
"While we're not physically present, these are still all public meetings that are open to the public to participate in although under the circumstances, less interactively as we would like, but it's the best that we can do right now," Strohmaier told the Missoulian.
Mayor Engen and a commissioner also post daily update videos to Missoula County's YouTube page, where they discuss various ways the entities are responding to COVID-19.
