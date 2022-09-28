City, county support Missoula federal building acquisition

Between Missoula's city and county administrations, there is almost universal support for an effort to acquire the Federal Building at 200 E. Broadway from the federal government.

In back-to-back meetings Monday and Tuesday, both local government entities moved ahead to secure the large building by creating a special district encompassing the facility. The district designation clarifies that the city and county would jointly own the building if the federal government releases it.

John Adams, the city’s Strategic Projects Administrator, said the city expects to make a final decision on acquiring the Federal Building in December.

The building would be acquired at no cost, rehabilitated and used as a central administrative building for both government entities.

Under an interlocal agreement to manage the building, costs would be allocated proportional to usage with a 50-50 default set up.

The county would act as the building’s fiscal agent.

If one party withdraws from the agreement, they would have to give “substantial notice” and receive depreciated value of building investments.

Parking, another concern for those using the building, would not be provided for employees.

“In general,” said Adams, “our belief is that the situation works reasonably well now and worked reasonably well when there were 400 Forest Service Employees there who also weren’t provided parking and that it’ll work well again.”

Adams did, however, add that the city would look into providing handicapped parking.

Only Ward 6 City Councilwoman Sandra Vasecka opposed the measure to establish a special district.

“I’ve been really torn about this ever since it first came across our table,” Vasecka said Monday night.

She advocated for postponing the decision to create a special district to acquire the building, even if doing so would mean the city would ultimately lose the chance to take over the building for free.

“Yes, we do need the additional space,” she acknowledged. “Yeah, we’re going to acquire it with no additional cost to us, but it’s going to cost over $40 million to remodel and at this time, I think that a lot of Missoulians are really struggling and I don’t think we should spend our hard-earned tax dollars on this at the moment.”

Other local leaders thought otherwise.

Ward 4 Councilmember Mike Nugent said the possible exit points that exist in the process of acquiring the building make him comfortable with moving forward.

“There’s still a lot that we need to know and learn,” Nugent said. “But I think that we still have outs and I think we need to continue with the process of investigating it.”

Missoula’s new mayor, Jordan Hess, was also supportive of the process to take over the Federal Building.

“On balance, I think that this is really a very exciting opportunity to preserve a piece of history and make a space for local government that meets our needs,” he said. “And that there’s lots of opportunities through things like our current City Hall to provide us a little bit of flexibility in how that process goes down.”

On the county side, the county commissioners voted unanimously with Commissioner Josh Slotnick absent on a resolution of intent to establish the special district.

“This really is a once in a generation, once in a lifetime opportunity to put this facility back into use to public service with the city and the county as partners,” said Commissioner Dave Strohmaier. “This is a necessary step in the right direction.”