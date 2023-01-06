 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City, county take over Federal Building

Old federal building at 200 E. Broadway (copy)

The city of Missoula and Missoula County officially took over the old Federal Building at 200 E. Broadway Friday.

 KURT WILSON, Missoulian

The joint entities received the building for free with a commitment to maintain it as a National Historic Monument, according to a press release. That maintenance will require approximately $14 million in rehabilitation work — not $40 million as was originally estimated.

Fly back in time with these aerial scenes from Missoula's past.

In talks about acquiring the building, government officials said moving their operations to the Federal Building would save money overall. All but the Missoula Police Department would move into the Federal Building.

Plans for City Hall, meanwhile, are still in the works.

“The historic Federal Building, 200 E. Broadway, is one of Missoula’s most important landmarks and a critical part of Missoula’s Downtown,” the press release from the city stated Friday.

