City, county work to address civil disturbance concerns in advance of election

"I'm just worried about intimidation ever since the presidential debate, when our president was inciting violence by enlisting the Proud Boys to stand by, and so I guess I have fears about what might happen," Rosemary Polichio, a resident, commented Monday. The Southern Poverty Law Center considers the Proud Boys a hate group.

"I just feel a lot of anxiety about the situation, and I want to know that you guys are thinking about it and that you have a plan," she said to the council.

Tuesday, elections administrator Bradley Seaman said his office will work with law enforcement to "make sure we've got a clear plan and action of what the actual laws are and who would respond in which situations."

And at the meeting, Mayor Engen said he thinks "Missoula will do better than all of that and folks will behave," but also said the city "will be ready in case they don't."

In advance of the elections, Decker asked the City Council to make a public statement condemning any group that would move to intimidate voters.