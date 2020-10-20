City, county work to address civil disturbance concerns in advance of election

With elections around the corner and summer protests in Missoula that saw individuals armed with AR-15s in the rearview mirror, the City of Missoula and Missoula County are working together to address potential civil disturbances surrounding the election.
"We have a variety of emergency plans in place, and depending on the nature of disturbance, we will certainly respond according to policy," Missoula Mayor John Engen said in a City Council meeting Monday night.
Missoula County attorney Brian West clarified that there are not specific contingency plans, but rather that his office is working with the Missoula County Election's Office, the Sheriff's Office, the Police Department and the City Attorney's Office to review special protections that exist under state law for voters pertaining to undue influence or intimidation of voters.
"Basically what we're trying to do is just have consulted with both city officials and city law enforcement and county officials and county law enforcement in advance of the election so that any of the officers who may be called to respond to any sort of problem are well aware of what sort of protection is under state and local law," West said.
Although Montana is an open carry state, guns are prohibited at the Missoula County Elections Office, city ordinances prohibit the carrying of firearms where an election is taking place, and a county ordinance makes it a misdemeanor to carry firearms on county property, West said.
The City of Missoula and the state also have statutes that prohibit the intimidation of community members in a variety of settings.
Additionally, West said that most of the ballot drop-off locations are at places that have separate regulations prohibiting firearms, such as financial institutions or schools.
During Monday night's City Council meeting, several community members expressed concern that there could be civil disturbances on Election Day that could "stand as a threat to what should be free, open and fair elections," as Josh Decker, a community member, said Monday night.
“Having witnessed the city's failure to enforce the mentioned ordinances at this summer's Black Lives Matter protests in the face of clear armed intimidation, Missoula citizens are justifiably concerned about this disregard of relevant laws happening again at our polling places," Decker said on behalf of himself and as the co-chair of the Western Montana Democratic Socialists of America.
Decker was referring to a June Black Lives Matter protest at the Missoula County Courthouse attended by individuals armed with AR-15s, who restrained a Black teenager who was masked. The Missoula City Attorney's Office later charged one of the men with misdemeanors for unlawfully restraining the teenager, and the incident led to an outcry from the community, with many saying the group's presence made protesters feel unsafe and prevented some from attending rallies, specifically those of color.
"I'm just worried about intimidation ever since the presidential debate, when our president was inciting violence by enlisting the Proud Boys to stand by, and so I guess I have fears about what might happen," Rosemary Polichio, a resident, commented Monday. The Southern Poverty Law Center considers the Proud Boys a hate group.
"I just feel a lot of anxiety about the situation, and I want to know that you guys are thinking about it and that you have a plan," she said to the council.
Tuesday, elections administrator Bradley Seaman said his office will work with law enforcement to "make sure we've got a clear plan and action of what the actual laws are and who would respond in which situations."
And at the meeting, Mayor Engen said he thinks "Missoula will do better than all of that and folks will behave," but also said the city "will be ready in case they don't."
In advance of the elections, Decker asked the City Council to make a public statement condemning any group that would move to intimidate voters.
"A public statement from City Council will serve to notify any group that has plans on or around Election Day similar to those plans we've seen in action in early voting in Virginia, Georgia, Michigan, that violation of the listed statutes will not be tolerated, condoned or ignored as they were locally this year in June," Decker said.
Council has not yet responded to Decker's request, but West said city and county officials and law enforcement "are doing their best to make sure that the election goes off without a hitch, that everybody feels free to cast their ballot without any concerns, and that everybody's rights and liberties are respected."
