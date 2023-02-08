With Missoula’s city population climbing above 83,000 throughout 2021 and 2022, the time has come for the Missoula City Council to once again redraw its ward boundaries.

Council reconfigures ward boundaries every two years, and it received updated census data in 2021 as well. Since the last reconfiguration, the most growth has taken place in Ward 2 in the northwest corner of the city, according to Associate Planner Marc Hendrickson.

“Development has occurred throughout the city, though it has not been equally distributed,” noted Hendrickson.

In redoing the ward boundaries, the city aims to maintain equitable populations by ward. Ward determinations are created using census data and building permits.

The guidelines for redistricting include keeping ward delineations regular for ease of voting, respecting natural boundaries, keeping political boundaries intact with respect to neighborhood councils and making sure seated representatives stay in their current wards.

To keep each ward around 13,000 people, Hendrickson proposed the following adjustments:

Part of Ward 2, near Palmer Street, goes to Ward 6. Portions of Ward 6 go into Wards 3 and 4. Ward 6 simultaneously shrinks in the Franklin to the Fort neighborhood, while also moving north in the Sx͏ʷtpqyen neighborhood.

Ward 5 goes partially into Ward 4, which moves southward.

On its southeastern edge, Ward 1 becomes Ward 3. Meanwhile, Wards 1 and 2 switch near Toole Avenue and east of North Russell Street.

The Kim Williams Trail, which contains no population, moves into Ward 3.

The overall effect, according to Chief Administrative Officer Dale Bickell, is a clockwise population rotation.

Councilors Gwen Jones, in Ward 3, and Amber Sherrill, in Ward 4, warned against moving people on the edges back and forth every two years.

“There will be change but it’s not hopefully flopping around like a fish,” said Jones.

Council voted unanimously Wednesday to set a public hearing on redistricting for March 6. The final consideration would then be held March 13.