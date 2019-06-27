Winter storms wreaked havoc on three spruce trees in Memorial Rose Garden Park, and Missoula Parks and Recreation is taking them out this week.
"The tops broke out during winter storms, and so we are removing them and will be doing replanting," said urban forester Chris Boza on Wednesday.
The park counts an estimated 90 trees, including oak, ash, maples and conifers, he said. The little forest will lose those three spruce trees plus another tree that's dead, Boza said, and it will replant them in 2020.
Typically, he said the city removes roughly 300 trees each year, although the count reached as high as 400 in one year. He said the city has the budget to plant roughly 150 to 200 trees a year, and it's planting 201 this year.
At the high end, the replanting costs some $26,000 to $28,000 a year, he said, money that comes from the city parks district. He said the annual Run for the Trees also supports the city's tree budget.
It will take a while for a tree to grow back in the spot where the decades-old spruces once stood. Patrons who enjoy retreating to Memorial Rose Garden Park as an urban sanctuary will also have to adjust to a wider view of traffic on Brooks Street, and a smaller tree canopy.
Some communities have a policy to replant a tree for every one removed, and Boza said that's an aspiration for Missoula, although not a requirement.
"If you take a look at the urban forest management plan, which was adopted by (the Missoula City) Council in 2015, you'll note those very goals for Missoula's urban forest," Boza said.
The Missoula Urban Forest Master Management Plan notes public surveys show citizens value their urban forest, but it's under threat "due to age, insufficient maintenance and a lack of active reforestation."
"Without intensive management and financial input, the urban forest will significantly change within the next 20 years," said the plan.
"These changes include: A 67% decrease in tree population, from 24,400 to 8,050 trees; A 42% decrease in annual socio-economic benefits, from $2,459,000 to $1,036,000; (and) an overall decline in environmental benefits and the social fabric of Missoula."
The city removes trees when they are dead, dying, diseased, or structurally unsound, Boza said. He said the city will replant in 2020 the ones coming down this week in the Memorial Rose Garden Park. However, it also will make use of the trees it takes down.
"We'll be taking those large logs that come out, and they'll be milled into boards, thick slabs that will be used for benches," Boza said.
In the future, the trees will have another life in other public spaces along trails and parks in Missoula.
Missoulian reporter Cameron Evans contributed to this story.