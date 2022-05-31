City hires new community engagement specialist to deal with zoning, growth and planning

With explosive growth in both residential construction and housing prices in Missoula, the city has created a new staff position to help residents stay better connected and informed.

Ashley Brittner Wells is the new community engagement specialist for the city’s office of Community Planning, Development and Innovation.

“The position is really about leading a wide range of outreach and engagement processes,” she explained. “The city has been doing a lot of outreach for all sorts of projects, but it’s been on a case-by-case basis. This position has been created to hopefully provide ways to foster really ongoing conversations and two-way communication with the community.”

Missoula is seeing record-shattering development. From July 1 through Dec. 31 of 2021, a total of 706 new housing units were permitted in the city for a construction value of $43 million. That’s far more than the 390 units, for a value of $25.3 million, that were permitted in the same time period in 2020. At the same time, the median home sales price for Missoula County in January of 2022 was $485,000, a 15% increase over the median sales price of $420,000 in January of 2021.

Part of Brittner Wells’ job will be to talk to people about the city’s growth policy and to build trust.

“I’ll get out and talk to people about what matters to them, in particular about housing and how our city grows and how it’s designed,” she said. “I’ll be cultivating a lot of relationships with residents and community organizations and other stakeholders to make sure that, if you have an interest or this personally affects you, you can meaningfully engage in whatever matters to you.”

The city is about to embark on a zoning code overhaul, and engaging the citizens on that process will be a big part of her job.

“At the moment we’re looking at consulting firms to lead the process,” she said. “It will be intricate and comprehensive. It really is about making sure we have all the voices at the table who need to be at the table."

Brittner Wells attended journalism school at the University of Montana before moving to Portland, Oregon for 10 years.

“My wife and I moved back in 2018 after we couldn’t afford a house in Portland,” she explained. “So this has affected me personally, the type of environment we’re in. And it’s affected a lot of people I know.”

She started working on a master’s degree in public administration from UM in 2020 and had a fellowship at the city recently.

“Then this position came along and it was something that I was very interested in and passionate about,” she said.

Eran Pehan, the director of the office of Community Planning, Development and Innovation, said they're looking at engaging the community in different ways than they've done in the past.

"We want to do that because we're just facing increasing tension around growth in our community and around housing affordability and availability," Pehan said. "And we want to make sure we're hearing from all our community members to make better decisions as local government."

Pehan said that although they want to get more feedback from developers, another goal is to hear from people who don't usually speak up in city council meetings.

"We want to pay special attention to bringing voices to the table that historically have not been a part of the conversation, whether that's because they haven't been invited or there have been barriers to participation," Pehan said.

