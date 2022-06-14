City holds landlords accountable for tenants' utility bills

The question of how best to address delinquent utility bills divided the Missoula City Council Monday night.

Council voted 8-3 to make landlords responsible for past-due utility bills.

Proponents of the approach taken Tuesday thought it would be a good way to encourage water customers to pay their bills, since the city stopped shutting off water during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Public Works Director Logan McInnis explained that shutting off water is a challenging process for the city because many curb boxes are inaccessible or nonfunctioning.

“Certainly there are challenges with the process of shutting off water,” said McInnis. “We’ve got hundreds if not thousands of curb boxes in town that don’t work.”

Opponents of council’s decision, however, weren’t comfortable making landlords foot the bill for their tenants.

“After looking at this, I feel like there needs to be some other options rather than putting this back on the homeowner,” said Ward 5 Council Member John Contos.

“If you use water you should pay for it,” he continued. “If you can’t pay for it, it probably needs to be turned off.”

Contos added he doesn’t think the move to make landlords pay for their tenants represents a “Montana value.”

“This is a hardworking state,” he said. “We work hard for what we get. To pass this on to the homeowner, it’s not fair.”

Ward 6 Councilors Sandra Vasecka and Kristen Jordan echoed Contos’ opposition.

“I’m really uncomfortable with this,” Vasecka said.

Jordan disagreed with the approach from an affordable housing standpoint.

“Drinking water is a human right,” she said. “There are other ways, I think, that we can find in our budget to help folks with these water bills and perpetuate an affordable housing concept. I want us to think outside of the box when it comes to affordable housing and make sure folks can afford their bills once they actually are able to afford their home.”

But the prevailing sentiment among council members was supportive of putting the responsibility on homeowners.

“I believe that this is a fair alternative to that way of recuperating costs,” said Ward 2 Council Member Mirtha Becerra.

Ward 1 Council Member Heidi West pointed out that three-quarters of properties with delinquent water bills are owner-occupied, and only one quarter of unpaid bills falls to tenants.

“I think that this allows folks to set up payment plans and be proactive to avoid that worst-case scenario at a time that it hasn’t become an insurmountable problem,” West said. “I am in support of this and I think it’s a very reasonable process.”

Ward 2 Council Member Jordan Hess hoped the city would continue to explore assistance programs to help residents pay for their water.

“We need to fully understand why it is that there’s delinquency and we need to tailor assistance so that people who need assistance are receiving assistance,” he said.

In the end, Contos, Vasecka and Jordan voted against the ordinance. Hess, West, Becerra, Gwen Jones, Jennifer Savage, Amber Sherrill, Stacie Anderson and Daniel Carlino voted in favor. Ward 4 Council Member Mike Nugent was absent.

Council unanimously approved three other ordinances Monday: budget amendments, an update to the Missoula Valley Water Quality District and rule changes for the Missoula City-County Air Pollution Control Program.

The city also set a public hearing for June 27 to go over an application from Missoula County to replace existing signs with heritage signs at the Missoula County Fairgrounds. The Land Use and Planning Committee will take up the application on June 22.

At the end of the Monday meeting, Contos implored landlords not to raise rents drastically on their tenants.

“I think a lot of us could do something about that, especially as people that do have house rentals that this really isn’t a time for greed or to take advantage of the situation but to act as a normal human being and have some kind of consideration to their situation,” Contos urged.

