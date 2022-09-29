City housing officials present update, info on homeless support systems

There is "no wrong door" for people experiencing homelessness to push in order to find services in Missoula.

That's according to Sam Hilliard, the Coordinated Entry Specialist for the city. She was giving an update to the city council this week about the Coordinated Entry System, which prioritizes limited resources toward the most vulnerable members of the community and streamlines the process they go through to get help.

"We have a 'no wrong door' policy," she explained. "Which means that an individual who is experiencing homelessness, or housing instability broadly, is able to appear at any partnering organization and receive the exact same type of service."

That means they don't have to run around to different places and hope that they find the precisely right organization at the right time when funding is available to help them.

Hilliard said that the Coordinated Entry System aims to dismantle barriers people face in getting supportive services.

"We're taking that burden off folks," she said.

The system was put in place after the federal Homeless Emergency Assistance and Rapid Transition to Housing Act was signed into law. Before that, Hilliard said that a lot of systems across the country designed to help homeless people operated on a "first-come, first-served" basis.

"Which left out a lot of folks," she said. "People that were more likely to die on the streets, a lot of those folks were not being served, so we adopted a Coordinated Entry System to address some of those disparities and inequities."

Over the past two years, nobody in Missoula has died due to exposure to winter weather, according to officials at the Poverello Center homeless shelter.

The number of “nights stayed” at Missoula’s two homeless shelters almost doubled from 2020 to 2021, from 33,000 nights to 65,000.

A total of 1,039 individuals used emergency shelters in Missoula in 2021, which is 200 more people than the previous year.

The Coordinated Entry System also allows the city to centralize all community resources and collect data on a daily basis.

"We now have a deep understanding of what homelessness looks like in Missoula so we can look upstream and understand specifically what's causing this crisis in our community," Hilliard said. "People can just present anywhere and be connected to services."

She explained that Missoula has joined Built for Zero, which is "a movement of communities across the country working to solve houselessness one population at a time through measurable results."

The program, created by Community Solutions, is made up of more than 100 cities and counties that have committed to measurably ending homelessness.

They all share data and knowledge and get coaching on how to work through problems.

The goal of the entire process is to get to a point where Missoula is at "functional zero," Hilliard said, "which is where the resources in our community are equal to or greater than the number of people who are experiencing a housing crisis."

Emily Armstrong, the city's housing initiatives coordinator, said the city is in the process of evaluating Missoula's 10-year Plan to End Homelessness, which was begun in 2012.

"We contracted with JG Research and Evaluation earlier this year to do an evaluation and a community engagement study," she said. "And really look at everything that was in that plan and everything that’s been done over the last 10 years and how the landscape of housing and homelessness looks different now than it did 10 years ago."

Armstrong said there might be new gaps in services now that weren't there 10 years ago, while some other gaps have been filled in the past decade.

"And really just trying to give us some time to reflect and some feedback and strategies to think about what’s next," she said.

The consulting firm is in the process of developing a community survey and forming focus groups, she said. There is no exact timeline on when their evaluation might be ready for public consumption.