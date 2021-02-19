Missoula issues avalanche warning for Mount Jumbo

Although no immediate danger is present, the past week’s snowfall has primed Mount Jumbo’s western slope for avalanche potential.

Missoula Fire Chief Jeff Brandt said on Friday that a drone inspection of the slope found unstable snow conditions in the basin above the Lower Rattlesnake neighborhood where a catastrophic slide took place in 2014.

That was the first avalanche off that slope in more than 50 years, but it has been followed by minor slides in the same area several times since then.

The upper slopes above Jumbo’s “L” monument have been closed to the public since December as part of the annual protection of elk winter range on the mountain. A trespassing snowboarder is believed to have triggered the 2014 slide, which killed one person and destroyed several buildings.

West Central Montana Avalanche Center analysts inspecting Jumbo said its slide paths on the East Missoula side of the mountain do not have enough snow to pose a threat at this time. Warming temperatures forecast for this weekend are expected to reduce the risk of avalanche danger.

Anyone seeing violators of the Jumbo closures is asked to call 9-1-1 and report the incident.

