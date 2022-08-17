City lays out Missoula mayoral appointment process

The Missoula City Council is embarking on what Ward 4 Councilmember Amber Sherrill described as a “painfully fast process” to appoint Missoula’s next mayor.

The city is accepting applications to fill the vacancy after Mayor John Engen died Monday of pancreatic cancer. The application window closes at noon on Aug. 26 and the city’s deadline to appoint a new mayor is Sept. 14.

“I think it’s important to reassure the public also that continuity of government is something that government takes very seriously,” said Ward 2 Councilmember Jordan Hess during a Committee of the Whole meeting Wednesday morning.

Council will craft interview questions at a meeting next Wednesday.

Interviews will take place at another Committee of the Whole meeting on Sept. 7, moderated by the League of Women Voters.

Council will vote on its appointment at its Sept. 12 meeting. An appointee requires seven council votes.

If no applicant receives seven votes, council will conduct a second vote. If council fails again to cast seven votes for one applicant, councilmembers will have the chance to nominate anyone to the position, even if their nominee did not apply to be mayor.

The council appointee will serve until the November 2023 election. The winner of that election would serve until January 2026.

If a member of council is appointed mayor, then there would be a vacancy that would need to be filled on the City Council.

Ward 3 Councilmember Daniel Carlino wanted to make sure the public had adequate opportunities to participate in the appointment process, and City Clerk Marty Rehbein said public comments will be accepted at all of the public meetings as part of the appointment, including the Sept. 12 appointment vote.

City Council President Gwen Jones is currently acting as mayor, but she said she will not apply for Engen’s position.

The role of mayor is a full-time job that pays $8,284.52 per month plus City benefits.

While councilmembers work to fill the mayoral opening, they will also need to approve the fiscal year 2023 budget, currently totaling $267 million. Council will vote to approve the budget on Aug. 22.

In the next few weeks, the city will also issue a request for proposals for a new security provider for Operation Shelter – a contract currently held by Rogers International's security services at the Authorized Camping Site on Clark Fork Lane.

For more information or to apply online, please visit ci.missoula.mt.us/mayorvacancy or visit City Hall and request an application at the security desk.