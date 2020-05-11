City leaders talk future of Griz football games, more

Property taxes, homelessness, a motel purchase for quarantine and the fate of Griz football games were among the notable topics discussed during the City Club Missoula forum on Monday.
Missoula Mayor John Engen joined county Commissioner Josh Slotnick and University of Montana President Seth Bodnar for an hour-long virtual chat moderated by local television news anchor Jill Valley.
Engen stressed that property tax increases here are largely decided by the Montana Department of Revenue during his address.
“The largest increase in property taxes is a function of Department of Revenue assessments,” Engen said.
He noted that the state evaluates property every two years and assigns a value to each property, which determines how much its taxes go up or down.
“During our budget cycle last year we kept taxes flat because valuations were good,” Engen continued. “We had quite a bit of growth in revenue and valuations.”
He was answering a question from a citizen who said the property taxes on her downtown business had doubled.
“The challenge here is twofold,” Engen said. “How do we maintain the level of service that residents demand and businesses demand, that are necessary for the community to function, while still being as sensitive as we can to the challenges that are facing property owners and those who are paying those bills?”
Engen said the state Legislature has made it hard for local governments to collect revenue without relying heavily on property taxes. For example, Missoula County can’t collect sales taxes and only receives a marginal share of the state income tax, he said.
The mayor also noted that Missoula’s budget is already tight, with the majority of property tax collections going to local schools, police and firefighters.
“The lion’s share of the budget is police, firefighters and services that people rely on to live and work,” he said. “Every year we have millions of dollars in new requests.”
Slotnick noted that last year, the federal government changed its algorithm that determines how much counties with lots of federal, non-tax-generating lands get in the form of Payment In Lieu of Taxes (PILT) funding. He said Missoula County got half the money it hoped for, and the county also lost a lot of revenue because centrally assessed properties such as energy utilities paid less to the county in property taxes due to law changes.
“So those were two big sources of revenue that went away,” Slotnick said. “The only tool that’s left for us to use is an over-used, ham-fisted, poorly designed tool, and that is called property taxes. The state Legislature has left us just a few options.”
Slotnick advocated for a 2-cent gas tax, which will be on the June primary ballot, as a way to raise money from tourists and visitors. He also said the county has been able to delay the collection of property taxes on mobile homes as well as the business equipment tax. He said that will help ameliorate the harshest effects of the business closures due to the pandemic on low-income people and business owners.
Bodnar was asked if there is a “hard deadline” by which the Montana University System will have to decide whether to hold football games this fall, which is a large economic driver for Missoula. The Montana University System moved to remote classes March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The short answer is we do not have a drop-dead date,” he said. “In fact, we’re building some flexibility into this. It’s important to be looking at conditions in Montana and in the eight states in which we have Big Sky Conference universities that travel to each other for games. The key word here is going to have to be flexibility.”
Engen and Slotnick were also asked if they think the city’s recent purchase of the Sleepy Inn Motel for use as a quarantine shelter was a good idea.
Engen said he’s seen a lot of misinformation on social media about the situation.
“Facebook is not necessarily the best source of information,” he said.
He noted that the city’s purchase of the motel was necessary to alleviate an “emergent community need.”
He said there are four people currently quarantined at the site who are awaiting COVID-19 test results, and if they weren’t able to shelter there they might be out in the community “putting all of us at risk."
He also said it wasn’t an option to simply rent hotel rooms for homeless people to quarantine.
“It’s a difficult situation when you are homeless,” he said. “And when you are unsheltered, sick and poor and may have mental health issues.”
He alluded to the fact that some hotel owners in Missoula have been reluctant to rent rooms for that use because, in at least one instance, the person brought friends over. He also noted that the Missoula Redevelopment Agency is paying the $13,000 per year in property taxes for the motel now that it is city-owned so local taxing jurisdictions are made whole. The goal for the property, eventually, is to market its location within an Opportunity Zone and an Urban Renewal District to developers who can build affordable housing.
Slotnick said Missoula County is “proud” to be partners with the city on the Sleepy Inn Motel purchase, and noted that the Federal Emergency Management Administration is reimbursing the county for 75% of the cost of operations.
Susan Hay Patrick, the CEO of United Way of Missoula County, concluded the meeting by saying that the issues of “inequity” have been brought into sharp focus by the pandemic and local leaders will need to devote “time and expertise” to solving those issues.
“I agree with (Bodnar),” she said. “There’s not a playbook for this."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.