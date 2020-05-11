City leaders talk future of Griz football games, more

Engen said he’s seen a lot of misinformation on social media about the situation.

“Facebook is not necessarily the best source of information,” he said.

He noted that the city’s purchase of the motel was necessary to alleviate an “emergent community need.”

He said there are four people currently quarantined at the site who are awaiting COVID-19 test results, and if they weren’t able to shelter there they might be out in the community “putting all of us at risk."

He also said it wasn’t an option to simply rent hotel rooms for homeless people to quarantine.

“It’s a difficult situation when you are homeless,” he said. “And when you are unsheltered, sick and poor and may have mental health issues.”