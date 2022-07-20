City looks to sell Sleepy Inn motel for redevelopment; operations cost city $24K

City officials in Missoula plan to sell an aging publicly owned motel, which was used as a quarantine shelter during the pandemic, and hope the highly visible site near the Clark Fork River gets redeveloped into housing and perhaps commercial space.

However, it's not guaranteed that the site will include permanently affordable housing.

On Wednesday, members of the Missoula City Council’s Housing, Redevelopment and Community Programs Committee heard a presentation about the city’s plan to eventually sell the Sleepy Inn, located at 1427 West Broadway.

“Now that the COVID-19 pandemic is diminishing, the former Sleepy Inn is no longer needed as a non-congregate shelter,” said Annette Marchesseault of the Missoula Redevelopment Agency. “The MRA and City Administration have developed a strategy to sell the property for redevelopment consistent with master plan goals.”

Marchesseault explained that as the COVID pandemic unfolded in the spring of 2020, the Missoula City-County Health Department and the Office of Emergency Management identified the need for a non-congregate shelter, meaning a place people could quarantine away from others in their own room. The city council authorized the use of $1.1 million in Tax Increment Financing funding to purchase the Sleepy Inn.

“While the former Sleepy Inn was being used as a community non-congregate shelter, the City worked with urban planning consultants to develop a master plan for the area in which the Sleepy Inn is located,” Marchesseault explained. “The master plan was developed through a robust public engagement process.”

She said the goal is to create a new “gateway to downtown Missoula” at the intersection of West Broadway and Russell Street. If the site is redeveloped into perhaps a four- or five-story building, with housing on the upper floors and perhaps retail space on the ground level, Marchesseault believes it would "catalyze transformation in the area and provide a template for other private development."

Between the spring of 2020 and the spring of 2022, a total of 395 people stayed at the motel, with an average length of stay of seven days. Some of the people served were homeless, and others were traveling workers stuck in Missoula by a diagnosis or exposure. Some were people wanting to avoid infecting their families, and some were people discharged from hospitals who were COVID-positive.

For the duration of the operation as a non-congregate shelter, the net cost to the city was $24,787, which equates to about $63 per person sheltered.

About $1.9 million in operational costs were reimbursable by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. About $718,000 of that money went to the city in the form of rent payments from the federal government and was used for other low-income housing projects.

When the city purchased the property, three members of the City Council at the time wrote a letter in opposition and voted against the purchase. Jesse Ramos (who is no longer on the council), John Contos and Sandra Vasecka argued that the city didn't get the property appraised and didn't need to spend money to buy a motel. Mayor John Engen at the time shot back, saying the motel would benefit the lowest-income citizens of the community during a health crisis. Engen also said the city looked at real estate market comparables and talked with an appraiser in determining a fair price.

Ginny Merriam, the city's public information and communications director, and other city staff members prepared a "Frequently Asked Questions" document about the Sleepy Inn to communicate the city's position on the purchase.

"The property taxes for the Sleepy Inn property at the time of closing were $13,011.63," they wrote. "City ownership took the property off the tax rolls, but redevelopment will increase that amount substantially. In approving the expenditure, members of the Missoula Redevelopment Agency board agreed that the value of the half-acre property will only increase in this area of underutilized properties on West Broadway in the urban core."

They argue that the Russell Street reconstruction and the need for housing "work together to make the property rich with opportunity for redevelopment."

Marchesseault said the property could hold more than 30 housing units and several thousand square feet of commercial space. The city will engage a Realtor to solicit development proposals consistent with goals laid out in the West Broadway Master Plan. The proceeds from the sale would go the city's Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

Marchesseault said the Sleepy Inn's days are numbered. It has been broken into numerous times, and she said the Missoula Redevelopment Agency may consider using TIF funds to remove the building "sooner than later." Nobody is currently quarantining at the motel and all of the plumbing and other amenities have been shut off.

City council member Daniel Carlino wanted to know if the city plans on ensuring that any developer builds permanently affordable housing on the site. However, Marchesseault said it's "not necessarily a guarantee" that the entire site will be permanently affordable housing, although she said some units could be set aside as less-then-market-rate.

Dale Bickell, the city's chief administrative officer, said it's a difficult site to redevelop.

"It's a pretty small and challenging site," he said. However, he noted that if a developer seeks TIF assistance, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency's board could require affordable housing as a component. Bickell also said the city is not looking to maximize the sale proceeds, but rather the goal is to maximize the goals of the West Broadway Master Plan.

City council member Jordan Hess said the proceeds from the sale could be used to build affordable housing elsewhere in the city.

"I'm really comfortable with that potential trade-off," he said, referring to selling the property for market-rate housing and using the money to build low-income housing.

Hess said that despite "all the noise" about the Sleepy Inn over the past two years, he said the entire endeavor has been a success story because it "prevented people in our community from dying during the pandemic."

He also noted the city made money from the federal government from the motel, will make money from the sale of the motel and will get a new development on West Broadway.

"It's a win-win-win," he said.