City moves forward with Clark Fork Inn veteran housing

The city’s Public Safety, Health and Operations Committee authorized spending $834,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to establish veterans’ transitional housing at the Clark Fork Inn motel during a meeting Wednesday.

“The move will elevate the Poverello Center's ability to help veterans thrive and heal as they transition from homelessness to stable housing,” said Tracy Pohndorf, a grants administrator with the city.

The committee voted unanimously to authorize the ARPA expenditure.

The city originally approved the allocation last August as part of its annual budget, and the Pov got a bridge loan last December to buy the motel.

Now, the contract is ready to move forward with the purchase. The Poverello Center expects to move its veterans’ transitional housing program out of the shelter and into the motel by the end of 2024.

The Housing Montana Heroes program has operated onsite at the Poverello Center for the past eight years. Moving the program to a separate space is intended to reduce stress and provide private rooms for veterans in the program.

Moving the program, which utilizes 20 beds in the shelter, will also expand the Poverello Center’s capacity.

About 17 current residents of the Clark Fork Inn will be displaced by the transitional housing, but the Poverello Center will provide them with assistance in their relocation.

City Council Ward 6 Member Sandra Vasecka questioned whether the transitional housing would be an allowable use for ARPA funds. Pohndorf said the expense was allowed because “homelessness is a negative impact that was exacerbated by the pandemic.”

“I think we’re making some really exciting strides in our community for our unhoused community members,” said Ward 1 Council Member Heidi West.

Another stride the committee made in its Wednesday meeting pertained to the Trinity Navigation Center, a supportive services provider going into the future Trinity Apartments complex on Mullan Road.

The committee unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding between the city of Missoula and All Nations Health Center for a partnership in designing a services and staffing model for the navigation center.

The planning process for the partnership started in 2020.

All Nations Health Center is a behavioral health provider that serves over 2,000 Indigenous and non-Indigenous clients in Missoula and Ravalli counties, according to the organization’s executive director, Skye McGinty.

“Knowing that Trinity will likely serve a disproportionate amount of Native people, I think that it’s important that they receive care from Native people, from a Native lens,” McGinty pointed out.

All Nations Health Center plans to staff Trinity Navigation Center with a behavioral health clinician, a behavioral health intern, a peer support specialist and a community health worker.

Public commenter Karissa Trujillo with housing nonprofit Homeword said she is “really excited how the navigation center will be well-rounded out for these wraparound services that we’ve all been working towards together for Trinity Navigation Center and Trinity in general.”

West asked the presenters during the meeting Wednesday to explain the relationship between All Nations Health Center and Partnership Health, which also maintains a memorandum of understanding to provide services at the Trinity facility.

Missoula Housing Programs Manager Rikki Henderson explained the two health providers would operate separately at the navigation center. “Same space, separate entities,” she said.

Funding for the Trinity Navigation Center operations has yet to be established.

