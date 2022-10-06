City, nonprofit move ahead with wilderness dam removal

McKinley Lake dam in the Rattlesnake Wilderness Area turns 100 years old next summer. It probably won't make it to 101.

The dam, an earthen impoundment high in the Rattlesnake Mountains north of Missoula, is one of seven former irrigation supply dams across six lakes that the city and Trout Unlimited plan to remove in coming years. The city and TU plan to rehabilitate three other dams: two on Sanders Lake and one on Big Lake. McKinley Lake's may be the first to go.

The city inherited the aging, disused lakes and dams when it purchased its municipal water system from Carlyle Group in a heavily litigated takeover that cost the city almost $100 million. The system has been fed primarily by wells since the early 1980s, but the collection of human-enhanced lakes that used to feed the system were part of the deal.

"What they inherited at the same time was all this antiquated infrastructure along Rattlesnake Creek," said Rob Roberts, a Trout Unlimited project manager spearheading the effort. He said there are "a bunch of liabilities and safety issues on Rattlesnake Creek."

Removal of the circa-1923 McKinley dam, which sits just north of Stuart Peak, about 10.5 miles northeast of downtown Missoula, is expected to occur in summer 2024 and could cost up to $500,000, Roberts said. The city, which partnered with TU to carry out the work, already secured a quarter of that. About a year ago, a TU-led effort culminated in the city securing a $125,000 Montana Renewable Resource Project Grant from the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. On Sept. 26 the city entered into a formal agreement to use the grant to reimburse TU for executing the dam removal.

"McKinley has been our No. 1 priority because there's some erosion and some damage going on actively, so it really needs to be resolved," Logan McInnis, Missoula's deputy public works director for utilities, told the City Council's Public Works Committee on Sept. 21. According to Roberts, McInnis and city assessments of the dams, McKinley Lake dam is eroding away and water is leaking through it.

Ideally, Roberts said, TU will breach and remove the dam, reclaim areas impacted by erosion and removal work, and construct an outlet channel for the natural alpine lake capable of withstanding a 100-year flood event.

"Setting the stage for the re-naturalization of a place in the wilderness, of a place that is man-made," is the project goal, he said, explaining that TU and the city want to "hand it to the Forest Service in a state that everyone can be proud of," in which the city will no longer have "any maintenance responsibility or costs associated with the dam."

The city has an easement for McKinley Lake, allowing for mechanized and motorized equipment — typically prohibited in wilderness — to be used for the project. On other lakes, the city has a special use permit from the Forest Service. Language written into the legislation that created the Rattlesnake Wilderness Area exempts infrastructure maintenance on the lakes from the prohibition on mechanized and motorized equipment. But that doesn't mean TU will actually employ those methods, Roberts said.

"Even though the city has the ability to do that, we're still analyzing all available methods for removing these dams," he said. "We're right in the middle of kind of crunching all that together and figuring out what the best way to do it is."

TU has already finished preliminary engineering for the project and is moving into the next fundraising and permitting stage, which Roberts estimated would take about 18 months. As the group determines the best method of dam removal and reclamation, balancing longer-duration manual labor against quicker mechanized efforts, he said, they're considering hand labor, equipment, helicopters, dynamite "and everything in between." Beyond the $125,000 grant, McInnis said on Thursday, more money could come from other grants TU pursues, or the city could tap into the State Revolving Fund.

The partnership between the city and TU, in which the city receives funding and reimburses TU to carry out dam projects the city wants completed, developed "somewhat organically, when the city took over the dams," McInnis said. TU and the city had long wanted to remove the lower Rattlesnake Dam. Once the city took ownership, McInnis said, Roberts reached out about getting it done.

"It was pretty hard to say no to that," McInnis said. "We all wanted to see the dam go, but we didn't have the bandwidth or expertise to manage a project like that."

After that dam was removed two years ago, Roberts said, "we started setting our sights on some of the rest of the infrastructure that the city inherited," namely the alpine wilderness lakes.

Removal of an individual dam probably won't have much impact downstream, he said, but it will greatly improve the lakes themselves by returning them to their natural states — and the city can relinquish ownership and responsibility. By rehabbing dams on Sanders and Big lakes, which together account for about 70% of the city's water rights in the wilderness, the city could better manage water flow in the Lower Rattlesnake during drought periods, he said.

McInnis said "the timeline is unknown" for completing seven dam removals and three rehabilitations, but ideally all 10 would will be completed in 10–15 years. McKinley Lake is a test-piece for wilderness dam work, McInnis and Roberts said, including determining best methods and navigating a variety of environmental regulations. Lakes the city holds easements for, such as McKinley, will likely be governed by the Montana Environmental Policy Act, McInnis said. Work on lakes with dams under a special use permit from the Lolo National Forest will likely require analysis under the National Environmental Policy Act.

"We're learning a lot, it's complicated," McInnis said. "It certainly helps to have great partners in TU."

Downstream dam removal pays off

Miles downstream of the alpine lakes, dam removal has already shown benefits, according to the Watershed Education Network. The Missoula-based nonprofit engages community volunteers to use "citizen science" in monitoring stream conditions on Lower Rattlesnake Creek. Since 2017, the group has gathered data from above, at and below the dam site from before and after the dam removal.

"We look at multiple different elements of the stream ... the physical, chemical and biological properties of the stream," Brook Bauer, the group's citizen science coordinator, said.

Deb Fassnacht, the group's executive director, said the data have yet to show "really big changes" in conditions downstream of the removal, but that "our stream change coordinator said we're probably not going to notice change until five to 10 years out." Nonetheless, the former dam and reservoir sites themselves are in a far more natural condition than before.

"The dam site itself, it's pretty amazing," Bauer said. "It's become this really nice restored area. But right now we aren't seeing a ton of changes in our data."

In years to come, Watershed Education Network will be ready to see what, if any, change has occurred downstream, Bauer and Fassnacht said. With volunteers leading the way, the group is growing its wealth of "trend data, or long-term data," Fassnacht said. In a few years, "that's when we'll have some credible information about long-term changes."