Missoulians who are done with their Christmas trees for the season can drop them off at a number of locations around the city for composting.
From now until Jan. 15, residents can drop off Christmas trees at McCormick or Playfair parks, and the 36th Avenue parking lot of Fort Missoula Regional Park West at any time, or Garden City Compost from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays free of charge.
Bill Winthrop, who brought his store-bought Douglas fir to the heap at McCormick Park on Saturday, said this year was his first real tree after having a fake tree for about 10 years.
“I think I decided this year I wanted to have the smell of Christmas back, which you kinda lose with the fake trees,” he said. “And the cat seemed to get a kick out of having a real tree, which was pretty cute to watch. I think he was sad to see it go.”
Any trees that are dropped off must be free of lights, wires and ornaments, and the city asks people to refrain from piling other yard waste or tree stands on the heaps.
The collected trees will be mulched and composted at the city-owned Garden City Compost, where people are free to drop off Christmas trees past Jan. 15 as well.
Along with the free composting service, Missoula Parks and Recreation is accepting donations for planting trees at missoulaparks.org/donate.
For Mariah Ballard, having a convenient and environmentally friendly place to drop off her Christmas tree is what makes all the difference. She said growing up in Ohio, she hated putting the tree out with the trash headed to the landfill.
"Having this place to drop it off three blocks away makes me feel so much better," she said at McCormick, after tossing the small scrubby tree she cut down on a forest road off Highway 12. "I try to take a tree that looks like maybe it's not doing so hot, and that little guy certainly fit the bill."
Cities around the country handle Christmas trees in a wide variety of ways in an effort to keep them out of landfills, where they take up valuable space. In some states, like Louisiana and Alaska, Christmas trees are often used to prevent erosion or flooding by building them into wetlands and sand dunes.
Missoula's waste prevention effort is sponsored by Missoula Parks and Recreation, the Street Maintenance Division and Garden City Compost.