City of Missoula buys two West Broadway buildings for $775K; future housing planned

With an eye on short-term extra office space and eventual redevelopment that possibly involves housing, the Missoula City Council recently approved spending $775,000 to purchase two buildings on West Broadway.
The two buildings are the former Recompute business building at 1337 W. Broadway, purchased for $550,000, and the former Wooden Images business building at 1359 W. Broadway, bought for $225,000.
Both are adjacent to the city-owned Missoula Water building and a short walk from the Clark Fork River. Both buildings were fully appraised and purchased for less than their appraised value.
Mayor John Engen told the city council's Public Works committee in February that the city's Public Works staff needs more office space now. Then, eventually when the city moves the entire Public Works department to a consolidated site on North Scott Street, the Missoula Water building and the adjacent buildings could be redeveloped into affordable housing.
Engen specifically mentioned that the goal eventually is to use the West Broadway property in much the same way the city is selling city-owned land on North Scott Street to a private developer in order to build 70 affordable houses along with other market-rate housing and commercial space.
"There are several reasons for pursuing this purchase," Engen told the council's Public Works committee. "First is as we continue to sort through our public facilities planning process, we don't have enough room in Public Works and Missoula Water. And the acquisition of Recompute in particular will allow us to spread out a little bit and accommodate the needs of that utility in the relatively short term."
Ross Mollenhauer, the city's deputy director of utilities, said some Missoula Water employees are cramped three to a single office space.
Engen went on to say that the buildings are close to the Sleepy Inn, which the city purchased last year. At the time of the Sleepy Inn purchase, he made it clear that the city's long-term goal is to have that property redeveloped, ideally as affordable housing.
"This is consistent with the effort along West Broadway, including the acquisition of the Sleepy Inn, which continues to serve as a non-congregate shelter during the pandemic," Engen said. "We've served upward of 200 souls in the community today, and we continue to receive reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for that facility. We're taking care of people either vulnerable to spreading the virus or contracting it. So that was a good decision on your part."
Engen said the goal, once all the West Broadway buildings owned by the city are no longer needed for their current use, is to find a use that benefits the community.
"The end of that facility, the use is to be something very similar with what you saw us do with Scott Street," he said. "Eventually the Missoula Water complex will be part of that Sleepy Inn complex. And we're beginning a planning process with Dover Kohl & Partners to master plan our properties along the West Broadway corridor, along with other properties, and the intention is to, when the time is right and facilities are dialed in elsewhere, we will dispose of these properties with money going back to the utility and the Missoula Redevelopment Agency."
The fact that the property lies within an Urban Renewal District means the Missoula Redevelopment Agency can perhaps attract private investment and recoup funds for the city, he said.
"This is the beginning of something very similar to the process that led to the project you see on Scott Street," Engen said. "In the interim it's an opportunity to take care of employees and customers by having adequate facilities."
Jeremy Keene, the city's public works director, told the council in a memo that the cost of purchasing the two buildings will eventually be paid back by Missoula Water selling property it no longer needs.
"A City Treasury Loan will be taken to cover the cost of purchasing the property," Keene said. "Missoula Water is currently in the process of selling some surplus properties to pay back a portion of the loan and will be requesting assistance from the MRA for necessary demolition and site upgrades."
On Wednesday, Keene told the Missoulian his staff is still in the process of determining the minor remodeling work that needs to be done and they hope to move in in the next few weeks.
Mollenhauer said city utility staff are "very excited" about having more room. The Wooden Images property will be used for customer and staff parking along with customer service.
"We have three stormwater people sharing a single office space," he said, adding that it causes problems when people are on the phone.
The council's Public Works committee approved the purchase, and the full city council then approved the sale at a Feb. 8 Monday night meeting. The vote was 8-1, with three members absent.
Council member Jordan Hess said the city is getting "prime real estate."
"They are strategic acquisitions for us," he said. "They allow us to consolidate our land ownership. Short term it allows us to expand our Public Works office space. We have a couple blocks that are adjacent to downtown, that are close to the river that are on one of our main arterials through downtown Missoula, that have tremendous redevelopment opportunities."
He said the city has a much greater opportunity to "facilitate and steer" the redevelopment of the area now that they control all that land. He called it a "land banking" strategy.
"If we are able to assemble some land that's adjacent to land we already own it allows us to meet our short-term goals for office space and utility needs," he said. "And on top of that the ongoing redevelopment opportunities — we're really coming together with the opportunity to take an area that is underutilized and turn it into something that is a tremendous community asset."
Council member Sandra Vasecka voted against the purchase and said the city "should not be in the real estate business" and shouldn't be taking the opportunity for development away from the private sector.
City council member Heidi West said the public will now have a greater say in what happens in the area, which she said was "invaluable."