City of Missoula buys two West Broadway buildings for $775K; future housing planned

"The end of that facility, the use is to be something very similar with what you saw us do with Scott Street," he said. "Eventually the Missoula Water complex will be part of that Sleepy Inn complex. And we're beginning a planning process with Dover Kohl & Partners to master plan our properties along the West Broadway corridor, along with other properties, and the intention is to, when the time is right and facilities are dialed in elsewhere, we will dispose of these properties with money going back to the utility and the Missoula Redevelopment Agency."

The fact that the property lies within an Urban Renewal District means the Missoula Redevelopment Agency can perhaps attract private investment and recoup funds for the city​, he said.

"This is the beginning of something very similar to the process that led to the project you see on Scott Street," Engen said. "In the interim it's an opportunity to take care of employees and customers by having adequate facilities."

Jeremy Keene, the city's public works director, told the council in a memo that the cost of purchasing the two buildings will eventually be paid back by Missoula Water selling property it no longer needs.