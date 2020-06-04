City of Missoula changes sewer rates to reflect usage

"This is simply a structure shift to align the utilities together in the new billing," Hobart said.

Single or two-person residential households will see a small decrease in their wastewater fees per month, while households of four to six people will see a slight increase ranging from an estimated $0.68 increase for a four-person household to a $1.54 increase for a six-person household. Commercial properties will see a slight increase over time, depending on the property type.

"It's definitely more equitable in that we're more closely aligning it to usage and impact on the sewer system," Hobart said on Wednesday.

Hobart said some renters could see a decrease in their bill because the average renter uses less water than a small household. However, Hobart said any potential savings to renters will depend on how property managers decide to bill them. Sewer bills typically go to the property owner, but under the new billing structure, they will be linked to water bills.

Bowman said the property owner and renter have the option to put the sewer and water bill in the renter's name.