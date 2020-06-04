City of Missoula changes sewer rates to reflect usage

The City of Missoula is taking steps to adjust its sewer use fees so residents’ water bills reflect their actual water usage instead of a flat rate.
Residential customers will be charged a base rate per unit, as well as a rate for water consumption that will be calculated using the customer's winter average for water usage, measured from October through March. Commercial customers will be charged a base fee per account and an amount based on their actual metered water usage.
The Missoula City Council preliminarily adopted a resolution to change the city's sewer use fees and bill residents for water utilities on a monthly basis on Wednesday, and set a public hearing for July 13. Both changes would go into effect on January 1, 2021, after they are approved by council.
Council President Bryan von Lossberg said the proposed change to base usage rates on winter averages will cost customers less because water usage tends to be higher in spring and summer for things like watering, lawn care and pools.
The new structure is not designed to be a rate increase, said Melanie Hobart, a project consultant for FCS group, whom the city hired to do a utility rate study. Rather, the new rates will help the city align all utilities as it switches to monthly billing for water utilities instead of biannual billing. The monthly billing will combine water, stormwater and wastewater utilities.
"This is simply a structure shift to align the utilities together in the new billing," Hobart said.
Single or two-person residential households will see a small decrease in their wastewater fees per month, while households of four to six people will see a slight increase ranging from an estimated $0.68 increase for a four-person household to a $1.54 increase for a six-person household. Commercial properties will see a slight increase over time, depending on the property type.
"It's definitely more equitable in that we're more closely aligning it to usage and impact on the sewer system," Hobart said on Wednesday.
Hobart said some renters could see a decrease in their bill because the average renter uses less water than a small household. However, Hobart said any potential savings to renters will depend on how property managers decide to bill them. Sewer bills typically go to the property owner, but under the new billing structure, they will be linked to water bills.
Bowman said the property owner and renter have the option to put the sewer and water bill in the renter's name.
"That way, any savings that they have on their usage, on their water bill by using less, they save on the sewer also, so we don't have to rely on the property owner to pass that savings onto the renter," said Dennis Bowman, deputy public works director for the city.
Hobart said the monthly billing structure will better align with customers' general paycheck timing and make it easier for customers to budget for. It will also help increase revenue stability for the city and save the city some money with online billing options.
In February, the city also added the stormwater bill to its monthly billing cycle. With the new sewer rate, Missoula property owners would still pay lower rates than Bozeman, Billings, Helena and Kalispell, according to consultants.
Bowman said that consultants suggested the city's wastewater department raise the rates more than what they are proposing, but that the department decided not to after speaking with Mayor John Engen about the economic challenges some residents are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're working hard on efficiency and reducing expenses within the department," Bowman said.
