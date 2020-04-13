City of Missoula looks to buy motel for use as temporary shelter, affordable housing

The City of Missoula is planning to use $1.1 million in Tax Increment Financing to purchase a 34-room motel near the Clark Fork River for use temporarily as a safe shelter for those isolating and quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic. Then, in the long-term, the city hopes to use the property to solicit proposals to build sorely-needed affordable housing.
The Sleepy Inn, located at 1427 W. Broadway next to the Russell Street Bridge, sits on a little over half an acre, and the owner has agreed on the purchase price after a negotiation with the Missoula Redevelopment Agency. The MRA Board will have to approve the sale on Thursday and the full Missoula City Council would have to vote to approve the sale on Monday, April 20.
"COVID-19 has created a number of challenges around the world and Missoula is no exception," explained MRA director Ellen Buchanan. "One of the more difficult issues is how we can effectively deal with quarantine and possible isolation of our citizens who have no home in which to shelter."
Essentially, the city has been looking for a place for people who need to isolate in their own room with its own bathroom. They may need to isolate for various reasons, including possible exposure to the coronavirus or while they wait for test results. Or, they could live with family members who are at a higher-risk of serious complications from the infection.
"When we were confronted with how to deal with our population with no permanent housing, this presented a unique opportunity to provide safe shelter conveniently located near the required services," Buchanan said.
Mayor John Engen said the city and the county have been looking for a place for such a purpose, called a "non-congregate shelter." They also knew the owner of the Sleepy Inn had been looking to sell for a long time.
"So our intention is to purchase the property and operate it as a non-congregate shelter for as long as we need to during the pandemic," Engen explained. "Then we can pivot ... and move into a redevelopment opportunity."
If everything goes well, Buchanan said the deal could close by the end of April.
Ellen Leahy, the director of the Missoula City-County Public Health Department, said the Federal Emergency Management Administration has come out with guidance on non-congregate shelters and will reimburse the city and the county for 75% of the cost of operations, such as cleaning staff and a facility manager. The facility will be operated under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
"We have already in Missoula the need to find individual shelter with individual bathrooms for over two dozen people," she said.
She said people who are in quarantine can't be grouped with others in quarantine because it creates an incubator situation, much like the well-publicized incidents of cruise ships reporting scores of infections. The Poverello Center is taking precautions, but the homeless shelter still has shared bathrooms, tight hallways and shared sleeping quarters.
Engen said there's already a team of people looking at what kind of work needs to be done to the motel to make it ready if the purchase happens.
"This purchase is funded by Urban Renewal District II, so this will be a cash deal so nobody's taxes get raised as a function of this," he said. "We're using TIF that's already in the bank, meaning there are other projects that don't get done, but we also believe we'll be able to recoup significant costs and provide long-term affordable housing as a function of this purchase."
In the city's urban renewal districts, new property taxes generated by new development goes into a pot that can fund projects within that district.
Eran Pehan, the city's director of the Office of Housing and Community Development, said it's an ideal site for low-income housing in the future, since it's on a major public transit route and close to schools and hospitals.
The city wasn't able to get the property appraised, but Buchanan said they reached out to commercial real estate agents and commercial appraisers and got comparable prices on similar properties. She and the mayor said they believe that they got a "well-below market value" price for the property. People living at the motel now will be offered rooms at the owner's other motels in Missoula for the same price they're paying now.
Leahy said she's grateful for how much cooperation and effort went into the plan, because she believes it's fulfilling a crucial community need during the pandemic.
County Commissioner Josh Slotnick agreed.
"From a county standpoint we're really excited to be a part of a small short-term effort that's going to have large long-term health gains," he said.
The MRA board meets Thursday, April 16.
