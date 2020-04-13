City of Missoula looks to buy motel for use as temporary shelter, affordable housing

Engen said there's already a team of people looking at what kind of work needs to be done to the motel to make it ready if the purchase happens.

"This purchase is funded by Urban Renewal District II, so this will be a cash deal so nobody's taxes get raised as a function of this," he said. "We're using TIF that's already in the bank, meaning there are other projects that don't get done, but we also believe we'll be able to recoup significant costs and provide long-term affordable housing as a function of this purchase."

In the city's urban renewal districts, new property taxes generated by new development goes into a pot that can fund projects within that district.

Eran Pehan, the city's director of the Office of Housing and Community Development, said it's an ideal site for low-income housing in the future, since it's on a major public transit route and close to schools and hospitals.

The city wasn't able to get the property appraised, but Buchanan said they reached out to commercial real estate agents and commercial appraisers and got comparable prices on similar properties. She and the mayor said they believe that they got a "well-below market value" price for the property. People living at the motel now will be offered rooms at the owner's other motels in Missoula for the same price they're paying now.