City of Missoula looks to expand paid parental leave

A Missoula city committee took a step toward enabling greater flexibility with paid parental leave for city employees during a meeting Wednesday afternoon.

The committee voted unanimously to rescind an earlier motion that provided only paid pregnancy-related leave to people who are pregnant or recently gave birth to a child. Calling that provision inequitable, city councilors endeavored to broaden the applicability of paid parental leave.

Councilors Heidi West in Ward 1, Stacie Anderson in Ward 5 and Mike Nugent in Ward 4 spearheaded the paid parental leave effort.

“Families come in all shapes and sizes,” Anderson said.

Rescinding the earlier motion creates an avenue to provide paid parental leave to parents who don’t give birth to their child or those who adopt. Councilmembers on Wednesday asked about flexibility in the future parental leave policy, and staff assured them there could be considerable versatility in the program.

“Every parent, every new child deserve the opportunity to bond,” asserted Nugent. He cited the example of a same-sex couple that was not eligible for paid parental leave because neither parent gave birth to their child.

Chief Human Resources Officer Angela Simonson explained the Missoula Police Department and the Missoula Fire Department have had the most parental leave events in the past five years, yet only five of the 31 people who experienced these events qualified under the city’s current policy.

One city employee who works in the Fire Department said he would have relished a paid parental leave policy when he welcomed his first child in 2016.

“It would’ve had a big impact on my life in a positive way,” he said.

Simonson added the average number of paid parental leave hours taken by these employees was just 122 hours, not the total available 240 hours.

She also explained 30% of employers nationwide provide paid parental leave, in addition to mandated leave required in 13 states and the District of Columbia.

“Parents who receive paid parental leave tend to remain in the workforce at higher numbers than those who do not receive such paid leave,” she noted.

Simonson also informed the committee there would be no budget amendment associated with this policy change.

“The true costs are difficult to predict as we never know how many staff will welcome a new child into their home or how much leave they’re going to elect to take off when such a child does come,” she pointed out.