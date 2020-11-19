City official hints at $20M Northside investment

She said the group is bringing an investor to the table who is interested in taking advantage of the site's location within a federally-designated Opportunity Zone. Inside that zone, investors stand to realize significant tax breaks by building new projects.

"So there would be a significant investment made through that tool but we have to have certain things done by December," she said.

In 2019, the MRA board approved providing $50,000 in funding to the Missoula Economic Partnership (MEP) to develop a “proactive” package of potential projects and tools to attract new investment in the Missoula Opportunity Zone. Buchanan said the MEP found this investment partner and got them interested in the Scott Street land.

"We're looking at upwards of $20 million investment as a result of location within the opportunity zone," she said. "It's pretty exciting. It's fun to share fun exciting projects. This one's going to take a fair amount of capacity in a hurry but if we pull it off it's going to be well worth it."