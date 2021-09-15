City officials hint at revived plans for massive downtown Missoula development

“Basically what this project does, if we are successful in attracting a private developer, is it consumes basically all of the revenues it generates for the length of the debt service,” she said.

Gwen Jones, the chair of the city council’s administration and finance committee, said the city has to balance the dual needs of trying to get a project that’s big enough to be "transformational" while also not allowing the property to sit vacant for another decade.

“For over three decades we have had this dormant asset sitting in our downtown that could be an anchor basically for the west side of our downtown,” she said. “And we’ve basically had no income coming in from that in terms of property taxes. But if it gets built … we have this powerhouse of economic activity in that part of town.”

She also cautioned that the city would not see property tax revenue for many years.

“But eventually we will,” she said. “If it had been built decades ago, we would be seeing that money now. So time is money, and at some point we need to get going on this.”

Council member Jesse Ramos tried to clarify why development hasn’t happened on the site for so long.