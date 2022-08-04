City OKs agreements to maintain, redevelop Bridge Apartments

An unexpected solution to maintaining affordable housing in Missoula emerged from a city committee meeting Wednesday.

The city originally purchased the Bridge Apartments on West Broadway for $2.1 million in 2021 in the hopes of finding a private partner to preserve the 20 affordable rental units in the building.

The costs associated with the ‘90s-era facility, however, prevented any potential buyers from coming forward to purchase the property.

“The unpredictability of the costs of managing the deferred maintenance paired with the capped revenues that are necessary to protect this project as affordable housing created too large of a hurdle for many affordable housing developers to navigate,” explained Eran Pehan, director of Community Planning, Development and Innovation for the city.

Instead of selling the property to a developer, the city opted to pursue a property management agreement and development agreement with BlueLine Property Management, LLC. BlueLine is currently building The Villagio and Trinity Apartments projects in Missoula, in addition to managing three affordable rental homes in the area.

Under the agreements, the city will continue to own the Bridge Apartments for the next five years while BlueLine manages the property and assesses its potential for redevelopment.

This plan “differs from what we originally had envisioned,” Pehan said. But it provides options to preserve the income-qualified rental units that currently exist on the site.

“We are very grateful to BlueLine for the creativity that they presented to us in this proposal,” she said.

According to the agreements, which the city committee authorized Mayor John Engen to sign Wednesday, BlueLine will be responsible for renting and showing units in the Bridge Apartments for the next five years. BlueLine will receive a property management fee equal to 10% of rental payments and gross collections from tenants.

As the owner, meanwhile, the city will be responsible for capital expenditures, emergency repairs and other costs associated with the project. The funds for those expenses will come from rental payments.

“We are working to rebuild an operational reserve through monthly rental payments,” Pehan said. "Our hope would be that we don’t see any major system failures that would exceed the operational reserves that we’re able to build through those monthly rental revenues."

Part of the agreements with BlueLine includes exploration of redevelopment options, either in the form of upkeep to the current units or total renovation with expansion of additional units.

The tenants of the building will receive relocation benefits in the event of redevelopment, giving them options to be temporarily or permanently relocated to units where their rent would stay the same as in the Bridge Apartments.

The development agreement with BlueLine can also be extended if the developer applies for and receives Low Income Housing Tax Credits for the project within the five-year window.

The Missoula Housing, Redevelopment, and Community Programs Committee was overwhelmingly pleased with the turn of events that led to the agreements presented Wednesday.

The committee unanimously voted to send the agreements to the mayor to sign, with only Ward 3 Council Member Daniel Carlino absent.

“I think this is a great opportunity,” said Ward 4 Council Member Amber Sherrill. “Any time we can save and create affordable housing, I’m happy to be advocating for it.”

“I know this isn’t quite what was envisioned when it was purchased,” agreed Ward 1 Council Member Heidi West. " I really appreciate the flexibility in coming up with something that gets us to maintaining these units as affordable units in Missoula."