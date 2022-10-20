City outlines Vision Zero traffic approach for bike safety

Safety is Missoula’s top priority thanks to a resolution sponsored by Ward 3 Missoula City Council member Daniel Carlino.

Carlino introduced the resolution Wednesday for the city to adopt a Vision Zero approach to traffic fatalities and serious injuries.

While the resolution won’t create a lot of substantial changes for city staff who already highly prioritize safety measures, the move codifies this approach as the city’s main focus in infrastructure development.

“Any death on Missoula streets by design is too many deaths,” said Carlino.

The resolution was driven by stark realities of cyclist, pedestrian and motorist safety on Missoula’s roadways.

According to the resolution, an average of four deaths and 69 serious injuries occurred on Missoula streets every year between 2010 and 2020. That’s 40 overall deaths and 763 serious, life-changing injuries. Fifteen of those fatalities and 145 of the serious injuries occurred while the victim was walking or biking.

In addition, according to Carlino, 40,000 people die in traffic deaths across the U.S. every year, which is the highest figure among peer countries.

“The vast majority of these traffic deaths are completely preventable through better street design,” he said.

The resolution sets out “the overriding goal of eliminating fatalities and serious injuries among all system users.”

In order to achieve this goal, council is supposed to support and direct city staff to develop a set of policies and standards for surface transportation improvements on locally maintained streets that prioritizes safety, urban context, equity and multi-modal travel throughout the city.

The resolution also identifies single-lane roundabouts as a top priority. It advises: “Modern single lane roundabouts (should) be considered upon any improvements to or installation of intersection control, due to the proven safety benefit of modern roundabouts.”

The resolution further instructs the city to accept the National Association of City Transportation Officials guides as nationally accepted best-design practices. These guides are to be used as applicable to design transportation projects in Missoula.

The Vision Zero resolution will work in coordination with Missoula’s Long Range Transportation Plan, Missoula’s Community Transportation Safety Plan, Missoula’s Complete Streets policy and multiple facilities master plans.

“I think where Vision Zero fits in is it ties all of this together,” explained Aaron Wilson, Missoula’s transportation planning manager.

Vision Zero, Wilson said, can be used to make determinations in favor of safety when there are conversations about competing interests in street design, and it can support grant applications.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean a lot is going to change in our day-to-day decision making,” he clarified.

He added the resolution is not overly prescriptive and it recognizes each project is different.

The only public commenter who weighed in on the resolution was Free Cycles’ Executive Director Bob Giordano, who supported the measure.

Council unanimously voted to support the resolution with eight members present.