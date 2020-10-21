City plans Milwaukee Trail extension, gets land for new park

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The purchase of the property will add about a half-mile of trail. The trail currently ends just west of Reserve Street across from the Clark Fork River. Carlton said the city is not planning to continue up the actual Milwaukee Trail corridor to connect to Mullan Road because there is a house right where the trail would connect to Mullan Road.

Carlton also said the Knife River Ponds property may be used in the future to connect portions of the Milwaukee Trail northwest of the Clark Fork River.

The Parks and Conservation committee authorized Wednesday the mayor to sign off on the transfer of the Knife River Ponds property from JTL Group, Inc. as a "gift" to the city. The deal is part of a partnership agreement for Fort Missoula Regional Park, in which JTL Group agreed to work with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to reclaim the former gravel pit and then gift it to the city for use as future park land. Carlton said JTL Group satisfied all the pieces of litigation with DEQ and were issued a judgment of satisfaction. Carlton said the park will serve as an extension to Fort Missoula Regional Park.

The property contains two large ponds, known as the Knife River Ponds, which Carlton noted are "pretty rare in the Missoula Valley" and are "very, very important for migratory waterfowl as they stop over on their migration."