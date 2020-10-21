City plans Milwaukee Trail extension, gets land for new park

The City of Missoula's network of over 4,200 acres of open space lands and 59 miles of trails is continuing to grow with the acquisition of new parkland along the Bitterroot River, and plans to purchase land to extend the Milwaukee Trail to Mullan Road.
On Wednesday, Missoula City Council's Parks and Conservation Committee approved moving forward with plans to acquire property for both projects.
In one project, referred to as Knife River Ponds, the city is planning to transform a former gravel pit into a publicly accessible parkland preserve along the Bitterroot River.
"There's some educational components, recreation, public access components, lots of natural resource conservation, and then there's also some really awesome potential for restoration of this piece of land," said Grant Carlton, the city's open space program manager.
Council's Parks and Conservation Committee also discussed plans to extend the Milwaukee Trail to Mullan Road during the meeting Wednesday. The full council will vote on Monday, Oct. 26, on the purchase of a property on Schmidt Road using up to $25,000 from the city's share of the 2006 Open Space Bond.
"It provides a critical connection that will allow future users of the Milwaukee Trail to travel from the Milwaukee Trail corridor to Mullan Road and Mullan Trail and beyond," Carlton said. "That is a critical connection as our community grows."
The purchase of the property will add about a half-mile of trail. The trail currently ends just west of Reserve Street across from the Clark Fork River. Carlton said the city is not planning to continue up the actual Milwaukee Trail corridor to connect to Mullan Road because there is a house right where the trail would connect to Mullan Road.
Carlton also said the Knife River Ponds property may be used in the future to connect portions of the Milwaukee Trail northwest of the Clark Fork River.
The Parks and Conservation committee authorized Wednesday the mayor to sign off on the transfer of the Knife River Ponds property from JTL Group, Inc. as a "gift" to the city. The deal is part of a partnership agreement for Fort Missoula Regional Park, in which JTL Group agreed to work with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to reclaim the former gravel pit and then gift it to the city for use as future park land. Carlton said JTL Group satisfied all the pieces of litigation with DEQ and were issued a judgment of satisfaction. Carlton said the park will serve as an extension to Fort Missoula Regional Park.
The property contains two large ponds, known as the Knife River Ponds, which Carlton noted are "pretty rare in the Missoula Valley" and are "very, very important for migratory waterfowl as they stop over on their migration."
Recent observations of the ponds found 32 different species of geese, ducks, and grebes, according to city documents. Their location along the Bitterroot River, bounded by other protected lands owned by the University of Montana, U.S. Forest Service and private conservation easements, also provides riparian habitats that support other bird species, mammals, reptiles and amphibians, fish, and insects.
Carlton said the property will be developed into parkland through a public process beginning in 2021 that will include management plans, resource assessments, public comment periods, and council review.
Donna Gaukler, director of Parks and Recreation, said they are considering all types of outdoor recreation and environmental education as well as habitat protection for the property, though she made clear the department will not make any commitments "in any direction without doing a thorough study and a thorough public process."
