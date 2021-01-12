City preserves parkland in Northside neighborhood

In an effort to preserve existing parkland for residents of the increasingly dense Northside and Westside neighborhoods, the City of Missoula is leasing land that houses the Northside ballfield and a community garden operated by Garden City Harvest.
The Missoula City Council approved the 50-year agreement Monday night for the continued use of the land adjacent to the Northside Park for about $3,700 per year. The agreement between the city and Resurrection Cemetery Association will also allow for the potential expansion and improvement of the park in a neighborhood challenged by a lack of green space.
"The Northside and Westside are some of our lowest level of service in parklands," said Parks and Recreation Director Donna Gaukler. "This is an investment in equality and an investment in equity."
Gaukler said the Northside and Westside neighborhoods are already deficient by about 50 acres of parkland per 1,000 acres, based on the city's 2004 master plan. City growth projections show that the neighborhoods will likely need 104 acres of parkland by 2050.
Mayor John Engen said in the past, the city has operated the ballpark and garden on a "handshake deal" with the RCA. The new agreement, he said, will allow the city to make long-term investments in the park. Those improvements could include converting the ballfield into a multi-use play area that can host a wider variety of activities, or expanding the community garden and adding a picnic/gathering area, walking paths and additional play space, Gaukler said.
Derrick Pettelle, who lives next to Northside Park, said he sees the parkland as a backyard. He often plays basketball at the courts or grills meals with friends in the park. Pettelle said it's nice to see the city committing to preserving parks in the area.
"It's kind of like a central meeting spot," Pettelle said. "It is an important thing to have in the neighborhood. People bring their dogs there and even right now, there's a sign on our basketball court that says, 'Meet here Fridays at 4' to meet new people and go for a neighborhood walk."
Rainy conditions on Tuesday didn't stop neighbors from visiting the parks, walking their dogs and using the fenced-in green space next to the ballfield field for games of fetch.
Laurie Smith and Sue Ellerman were among those walking their dogs on Tuesday, but the two walk through the Northside Park almost every day to visit a memorial Douglas fir tree dedicated to their son, Nathan Kekoa Souza Sr., who passed away in 2017.
Smith and Ellerman said they learned that their son used to climb that same tree after posting an image of it on social media. They have lived in the neighborhood for over 20 years and once lived across the street from the Northside ballfield and community garden, where Ellerman has gardened in the past. The two joked that the parkland is part of their family history. Smith pointed to a spot where Ellerman tore her meniscus playing Frisbee and reminisced about late-night softball games that kept them awake some nights.
Gaukler said Parks and Rec will work with neighbors on improvements to the park. She said no dates have been set to start planning yet, but expects there to be a meeting by next fall.