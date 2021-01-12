City preserves parkland in Northside neighborhood

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Derrick Pettelle, who lives next to Northside Park, said he sees the parkland as a backyard. He often plays basketball at the courts or grills meals with friends in the park. Pettelle said it's nice to see the city committing to preserving parks in the area.

"It's kind of like a central meeting spot," Pettelle said. "It is an important thing to have in the neighborhood. People bring their dogs there and even right now, there's a sign on our basketball court that says, 'Meet here Fridays at 4' to meet new people and go for a neighborhood walk."

Rainy conditions on Tuesday didn't stop neighbors from visiting the parks, walking their dogs and using the fenced-in green space next to the ballfield field for games of fetch.

Laurie Smith and Sue Ellerman were among those walking their dogs on Tuesday, but the two walk through the Northside Park almost every day to visit a memorial Douglas fir tree dedicated to their son, Nathan Kekoa Souza Sr., who passed away in 2017.