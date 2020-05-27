City prioritizes affordable rental, housing creation projects for federal grant funding

The City of Missoula is receiving an additional $339,403 in grant funding this year from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development after the CARES Act expanded funding for housing and community development projects that support low-income residents to include COVID-19 response efforts.
The City is proposing awarding $82,101 of Community Development Block Grant, or CDBG, funding to the Missoula City-County Health Department to provide service to homeless individuals placed in COVID-19 quarantine and isolation locations, while working collaboratively with the COVID-19 registered nurses and with community partners to provide continuing support services and rehousing efforts.
Additional COVID-19 CDBG grants would go to the Poverello Center, in the amount of $161,963 to provide outreach services to individuals who have left the emergency shelter to socially distance themselves outdoors, and to an increasing number of individuals who are entering homelessness due to the economic impact of the pandemic. Another $96,171 CDBG grant to the Pov would provide sanitation staff, equipment and supplies needed to keep staff, volunteers and residents safe amid the pandemic.
On Wednesday, the city's Office of Housing & Community Development presented its annual plan for how the city would spend the federal HUD funds to the Missoula City Council Administration and Finance Committee. The federal funding through the CDBG and the HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) support housing and community development projects for low- to moderate-income residents.
The City of Missoula is prioritizing the creation of affordable rental units, increased home ownership opportunities, and solutions to reduce homelessness as it chooses projects to award with this year's grant funding from HUD.
This year's plan proposes awarding grants to support projects such as the Trinity apartment development and the YWCA Missoula's family housing and domestic violence shelter, as well as paying for reroofing of the Clark Fork Commons, among other projects.
Grant funding is awarded to projects that can address local and federal objectives, which include expanding the housing stock for low-income residents, consumer housing programs and reducing homelessness. The city also surveys residents about their priorities for housing initiatives.
"The top priorities for housing initiatives really come down to construction of new homes that are affordable for Missoulians," said Colin Woodrow, of the City's Office of Housing & Community Development. "That's overwhelmingly the top priority that is identified annually."
Woodrow said this year's survey had about 50% more participation than in previous years, with about 767 participants. He said participants also prioritized financial rental assistance, down payment assistance, resources for homeowners, and addressing homelessness.
The City Council will hold a public hearing on the plan on Monday, June 8, and vote to adopt the final plan on Monday, June 15.
This year's plan proposes awarding $806,000 from the HOME program to Homeword, Inc. to support the development of the Trinity apartments. The project is creating 202 new rental units for individuals and families who make between 30% and 70% of the area median income. The plan also proposes awarding about $19,800 in HOME funds to support Homeword, Inc., Missoula's community housing development organization.
The plan also proposes a $400,000 CDBG for the Missoula YWCA to help finance the construction of a shelter that will provide 31 family housing rooms and a 16-room domestic violence shelter, as well as a $175,000 CDBG grant to the North Missoula Community Development Center to reroof the Clark Fork Commons.
Karen Gasvoda, of the Office of Housing & Community Development, said this year's total applications for CDBG funds did not exceed the funding on hand, and that the plan makes the remaining funds available to the COVID-19 response efforts outlined in the plan.
CDBG funding also supports public services, and this year's plan would award the Poverello Center with $14,599 to fund a full-time housing retention specialist and $24,332 for a rapid intake staff who would connect homeless individuals with resources such as employment and housing. A $24,332 CBDG grant would also go to Missoula YWCA to support Ada’s Place Emergency Housing which focuses on providing short-term shelter for families, $18,278 to Homeword, Inc. for financial, renter and homebuyer education and counseling.
