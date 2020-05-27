City prioritizes affordable rental, housing creation projects for federal grant funding

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The City of Missoula is receiving an additional $339,403 in grant funding this year from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development after the CARES Act expanded funding for housing and community development projects that support low-income residents to include COVID-19 response efforts.

The City is proposing awarding $82,101 of Community Development Block Grant, or CDBG, funding to the Missoula City-County Health Department to provide service to homeless individuals placed in COVID-19 quarantine and isolation locations, while working collaboratively with the COVID-19 registered nurses and with community partners to provide continuing support services and rehousing efforts.

Additional COVID-19 CDBG grants would go to the Poverello Center, in the amount of $161,963 to provide outreach services to individuals who have left the emergency shelter to socially distance themselves outdoors, and to an increasing number of individuals who are entering homelessness due to the economic impact of the pandemic. Another $96,171 CDBG grant to the Pov would provide sanitation staff, equipment and supplies needed to keep staff, volunteers and residents safe amid the pandemic.