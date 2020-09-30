City proposes ban on sale of flavored tobacco products, ban on animal traps on city lands

The Missoula City Council is considering new ordinances that would ban the sale of flavored tobacco products, and would make it illegal to place animal traps within city parks, trail and conservation lands.
On Wednesday, the City Council’s Public Safety and Health Committee approved the ordinances in majority votes, meaning they will be open for public hearing before the full council takes them up for final consideration.
At the meeting, councilors voted 11-0 in favor of adding language to an existing ordinance that bans animal traps within city parks, trail and conservation lands, and gives a judge the ability to determine what restitution could be paid if a pet is caught in a trap.
“Every year in Montana, 25 to 50 dogs are caught in traps and the impact is tremendous,” said Stephen Capra, executive director of Footloose Montana, a nonprofit promoting trap-free public lands. “I can tell you on a personal level from talking to a number of people who've witnessed their dog in a trap... it's a PTSD type situation. It's something people never get over.”
Capra said that in November of last year, a dog was killed in a trap in Missoula and said the new language in the ordinance aims to help prevent future instances of pets or even children being caught in traps. The council will hold a public hearing on October 5 and is expected to vote on Oct. 19.
The proposal to prohibit the sale of flavored tobacco products and to regulate self-serve tobacco sales aims to reduce youth access to and use of nicotine-containing products. It would be effective in city limits, and within five miles of the city limits if approved by the Missoula County Commissioners and the Missoula City-County Health Board.
The ordinance defines "flavored tobacco products" as any product containing, made, or derived from tobacco or that contains nicotine, that "imparts a taste or smell other than the taste or smell of tobacco," including menthol, mint, fruit and other flavors. The ordinance would apply to any flavored tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigars, hookah, pipe tobacco, chewing tobacco, snuff, snus and electronic smoking devices.
Councilor Mirtha Becerra said the ordinance is not intended to “fracture the financial integrity of local businesses” but rather to protect “a very vulnerable portion of our community.”
The council’s proposal to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products comes after the Missoula City-County Health Board adopted a resolution in February urging the council and County Commissioners to reduce youth access to nicotine products. The council also received a letter signed by about 80 different community members supporting a ban, and similar letters from the board of Providence Medical Center and Community Medical Center Board of Trustees.
The council approved moving the proposal out of committee on Wednesday in a 9-2 vote with councilor Heather Harp absent, and Councilors Jesse Ramos and Sandra Vasecka voting against the motion. The council will hold a public hearing on the proposal on Monday, Oct. 5, and is expected to vote on Monday, Oct. 26.
