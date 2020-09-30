City proposes ban on sale of flavored tobacco products, ban on animal traps on city lands

The Missoula City Council is considering new ordinances that would ban the sale of flavored tobacco products, and would make it illegal to place animal traps within city parks, trail and conservation lands.

On Wednesday, the City Council’s Public Safety and Health Committee approved the ordinances in majority votes, meaning they will be open for public hearing before the full council takes them up for final consideration.

At the meeting, councilors voted 11-0 in favor of adding language to an existing ordinance that bans animal traps within city parks, trail and conservation lands, and gives a judge the ability to determine what restitution could be paid if a pet is caught in a trap.

“Every year in Montana, 25 to 50 dogs are caught in traps and the impact is tremendous,” said Stephen Capra, executive director of Footloose Montana, a nonprofit promoting trap-free public lands. “I can tell you on a personal level from talking to a number of people who've witnessed their dog in a trap... it's a PTSD type situation. It's something people never get over.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}