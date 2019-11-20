The city of Missoula is proposing a stormwater utility rate increase to keep up with federal water quality standards and maintenance, which for residential properties would equate to $4.21 a month, as opposed to the current monthly rate of about 75 cents.
Commercial properties could see a wide array of increases depending on the specific type of property. One example given at a committee meeting Wednesday was that of an average sized car dealership, which would pay $43 each month, or $516 a year, rather than $23 per year, under the proposed rate increase.
The Public Works committee heard Wednesday from the consultants the city hired to help them set rates, as well as city staff heading up the recently formed stormwater utility. The proposed increase was set for a public hearing before the Missoula City Council on Monday, Dec. 16.
The stormwater utility, created in 2016 to maintain federal Clean Water Act standards and Missoula’s water quality, manages the runoff from rain that collects into rivers and groundwater, with much of it being funneled into the aquifer, and the associated infrastructure.
The funds will also help to maintain the city's levy system, which protects the city from the Clark Fork River when it floods, and helps keep flood insurance rates low for homeowners.
When the utility was created, temporary rates were set at $9 per year for all residential properties and $23 per year for commercial properties.
Dennis Bowman, the city’s deputy public works director and supervisor of the water utility, said the initial rates were set low to begin with while the city assessed how to form standard rates and what work would need to be done.
Bowman said there was significant maintenance needed for storm drains and other infrastructure.
The new proposed rates would include a flat fee plus a calculated fee based on hundreds of different specific property types.
The new flat base fee works out to $48 per year for all properties. The calculated additional rates vary widely, with single-family homes working out to an additional $2.53, for a monthly total bill of $4.21.
In the year before creating the stormwater utility, Missoula spent only a fraction — $192,998 — of what the other six largest cities in Montana pay for controlling the pollutants that enter public waterways through stormwater runoff. For example, Great Falls spent more than $2 million, and Kalispell spent over $1.8 million.
With the rate increase, Missoula homeowners would still pay lower rates than Bozeman, Great Falls and Kalispell, according to the consultants, FCS Group, represented by John Ghilarducci at the meeting.
Council member Jesse Ramos said he was concerned by the huge percentage increase. But Bowman pointed out that while the percentage was substantial, because the monthly rate was starting at just 75 cents, it didn’t really represent a big increase — and was necessary to meet federal standards.
Bowman also said that failing to meet federal Clean Water Act standards would result in huge fines for the city, as much as $10,000 a day until remedied.
Council member Gwen Jones stressed that the city didn’t have much of a choice in the decision, and needed to comply with federal standards.
“We’re doing this because the federal government has mandated that we’ve got to keep water clean, going back into the water system that feeds all the western states, and if we don’t do it we will be penalized and pay heavy fines,” Jones said. “So we can either pay fines to the federal government, or we can have a stormwater utility where we employ people in our community and actually clean the water and turn out a good product.”
Ramos asked if the rate would continue to rise, and the consultant pointed out that his firm had projected another 20% rise after 2020, and in the years following, likely just a small increase each year to keep up with inflation.
But Bowman said that was just a projection on the part of the consultant, and he felt the city would not actually need to raise rates for three or four years.
The committee also discussed plans to combine water bills with wastewater and stormwater bills to save costs from sending multiple different bills.
Council member John DiBari pointed out that this could be an issue for renters who have agreements to only pay water, but not sewer. Bowman said it wouldn’t be an issue for landlords to notify the city to have the bills split per lease agreements.