City pushes back Grant Creek Village vote

Missoula City Council voted to postpone final consideration of a large potential subdivision in the Grant Creek area during a meeting Monday.

Council members voted 8-4 to reschedule the rezoning request of Grant Creek Village until June 27.

On June 22, the city’s Land Use and Planning Committee will take up the proposal, which seeks higher density and taller buildings on a 44-acre parcel on Expo Parkway.

Last week, the committee held a meeting on the proposal that lasted almost five hours.

The four council members who voted to hear the rezone request Monday — Kristen Jordan in Ward 6, Mike Nugent in Ward 4, Daniel Carlino in Ward 3 and Sandra Vasecka in Ward 6 — cited the drawn-out process in their opposition to postponement.

“We’ve already been waiting two years for this rezone to be voted on again,” Carlino pointed out. Council previously rejected the rezone request in 2020.

Those in favor of postponement pointed to a developer’s agreement which was recently revised. They wanted more time to review the developer’s agreement and give the public an opportunity to review it as well, even though council can’t legally consider the agreement in its decision on the rezone.

“The public has not had the opportunity to fully consider the proposed agreement,” said Ward 2 Council Member Jordan Hess, who proposed the motion to postpone the vote. “The public has the right to know and the right to participate in our processes, and I think we’ve done well by that through this process.”

Hess voted to postpone final consideration along with Ward 5's John Contos and Stacie Anderson, Ward 3's Gwen Jones, Ward 1's Jennifer Savage and Heidi West, Ward 4's Amber Sherrill, and Ward 2's Mirtha Becerra.

Council did, however, take action on community development funding during the meeting Monday.

There was unanimous approval to authorize six housing projects through U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funds and the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

The North Missoula Community Development Corporation will receive funding for two community land trust projects on Wolf Street and Burlington Street. Community land trusts reduce homeownership costs by leasing the land underneath houses in the trust. Homeowners own their houses, but not the land below them.

Funding for the pair of projects comes to $664,000.

Another community land trust project, the Ravara development on Scott Street, will build 78 community land trust homes when the organization receives its requested $500,950.

Nonprofit Homeword will also receive funding for two projects, divided between homeownership center programs and Trinity Apartments. The affordable housing development will receive $360,000 and the financial education and counseling piece will receive $15,000.

Another $475,771 will go to the Villagio affordable apartment complex, a 200-unit development.

Habitat for Humanity will use its allocated $190,250 to purchase and place two modular homes on a parcel owned by the organization.

Funding will also go to community development planning and administrative costs.

Additional funding for community development projects in the future will come from $502,336 no longer needed for a project incorporated into Trinity Apartments. Nonprofit Homeword found separate funding for the Trinity Navigation Center, which will provide supportive services to residents in the development.

The Community Development Block Grant funds originally earmarked for the center will go toward future projects, city staff explained at a city council meeting in May.

City council unanimously approved this funding change.

Council also opened up three public hearings at the meeting Monday.

One public hearing regards an update to the Missoula Valley Water Quality District Ordinance, which hasn’t been updated since 1994.

The second public hearing centers on proposed rule changes to the Missoula City-County Air Pollution Control Program.

The third public hearing concerns a proposal to make landlords pay for tenants’ unpaid utility bills.

All three public hearings will remain open until June 13. For instructions on providing public comment, go to pub-missoula.escribemeetings.com/FileStream.ashx?DocumentId=255405.

