City removes trees along north shore of river to maintain levee

Much of Missoula is built in an area historically prone to flooding, but a massive levee of rock and dirt built on the north shore of the Clark Fork River decades ago keeps the water at bay.
To preserve the integrity of that structure, a whole bunch of trees have to be cut down.
Cyclists and pedestrians on the paths next to the northern bank of the river throughout downtown will have no doubt noticed a big change in the scenery recently.
The City of Missoula is in the midst of a project to remove cottonwood trees and non-native species from the north shore of the river between the Madison Street and Russell Street bridges. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers mandates that the integrity of the levee be maintained, which means the trees must be removed when they get too big.
"The levee was built in 1965 and cottonwoods have a tendency to be kind of weak trees," explained Tracy Campbell, the regulatory compliance manager for the city's stormwater utility division. "And when they get big and they fall over they tend to rip out bank and we see that down at Osprey Stadium. There's that eroding bank over there."
The Army Corps says anything over four inches in diameter has to be removed in order for the levee to retain its accreditation from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
"That's so that area behind the levee can remain in a 'Zone X' protected by a levee so (businesses and homes) don't have to have mandatory flood (insurance) coverage," Campbell explained. "You can get flood coverage at a reduced rate because you have a levee."
If the city were to lose its accreditation for the levee, then a whole lot of businesses and residences would be in a flood zone.
The city has spent $117,000 to hire a contractor to remove trees growing up through the rocks of the levee.
"Some of the shrubs have been flagged as native shrubs," Campbell explained. "There's multi-stemmed native species that we want to grow along the toe or even a little bit along the banks to help improve some native habitat. With cottonwoods gone we should hopefully see more willows at the water's edge. They should be able to compete better since they don't have the big overstory of cottonwoods to contend with."
The removal of cottonwoods is not ideal, but is just a necessary part of dealing with portions of a city built in a floodplain, according to Ladd Knotek, fisheries biologist for Montana Fish, Wildlife, & Parks Region 2.
"The whole emphasis of the stream protection law in Montana is to have a natural stream corridor for natural trout reproduction," he said. "The goal is to keep streams and rivers intact in their natural form. In this case we're dealing with sections of rivers that were straightened and stabilized with levees and now has a city built around it. What's a reasonable way to treat those things? It's been a frustration for me for 20 years."
Knotek said the City of Missoula tries hard to find a compromise and find a way to not cut down things they don't have to.
In fact, Campbell said the Corps of Engineers would prefer they take out almost all the brush, but she found an original levee maintenance document that says brush and shrubs should be left in, so she did. Workers also are expected to be done before April 15 so they won't interfere with migratory bird nesting sites.
"Trees provide shade and bug production and all the usual stuff riparian zones provide," Knotek said. "Next to that rip-rap on those banks facing south, there's a measurable increase in stream temperatures. It's a big challenge for us, keeping rivers cold and maintaining long sections. But we didn't leave wide enough riparian buffers to take care of the river and have a great city environment. It was built to encroach on the river, and once you do that it's really difficult to undo that."
The City of Missoula's Parks and Recreation Department also removed non-native trees on the north side of the river from the California Street island to the west behind the patio at Imagination Brewery.
Marie Anderson, an urban forestry specialist with the city, said non-native species like Siberian elm crowd out native vegetation and remove habitat.
She also said parks and open spaces in Missoula are managed using the principles of Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design. Police officers and firefighters who respond to calls need to avoid blind corners or obstructions.
"Overgrown, non-native vegetation reduces the sight lines and access needed for emergency services to respond to the area, which is adjacent to the Riverfront trail system," said Becky Goodrich, a communications specialist with the Parks Department.
City staff have seeded the area with a native mix, and a second round will occur later this fall.