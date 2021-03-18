City removes trees along north shore of river to maintain levee

"That's so that area behind the levee can remain in a 'Zone X' protected by a levee so (businesses and homes) don't have to have mandatory flood (insurance) coverage," Campbell explained. "You can get flood coverage at a reduced rate because you have a levee."

If the city were to lose its accreditation for the levee, then a whole lot of businesses and residences would be in a flood zone.

The city has spent $117,000 to hire a contractor to remove trees growing up through the rocks of the levee.

"Some of the shrubs have been flagged as native shrubs," Campbell explained. "There's multi-stemmed native species that we want to grow along the toe or even a little bit along the banks to help improve some native habitat. With cottonwoods gone we should hopefully see more willows at the water's edge. They should be able to compete better since they don't have the big overstory of cottonwoods to contend with."

The removal of cottonwoods is not ideal, but is just a necessary part of dealing with portions of a city built in a floodplain, according to Ladd Knotek, fisheries biologist for Montana Fish, Wildlife, & Parks Region 2.