City reorganizes in face of "crushing" housing, development demand

With an overwhelming surge in demand for new housing and several huge subdivisions planned west of Reserve Street, the City of Missoula is undergoing a significant reorganization of its Community Planning, Housing and Development staff in order keep up.
On Wednesday, the Missoula City Council’s Land Use and Planning Committee voted unanimously to confirm Eran Pehan as the director of a new office, called Community Planning, Development, and Innovation. Pehan currently serves as the director of the Office of Housing and Community Development.
“We’ve been hit with a crushing development pace and there are pros and cons to that,” Pehan said. “We have a road map in place, and now it’s time to implement and time to move ahead."
On Wednesday, the committee also heard a proposal for a 43-unit subdivision west of Reserve Street called Hellgate Meadows East, which could be complete in 2-3 years. That proposal joins several others planned in the area, including the 72-acre, 347 residential lot subdivision called Heron’s Landing, which has been approved by the Missoula Consolidated Planning Board.
Nick Kaufman, a land use planner with WGM Group, represents Edgell Builders and Hoyt Homes in getting approval for Hellgate Meadows East. He said developers are under immense pressure to build.
“The demand picture in Missoula has changed dramatically over last nine months,” he said. “The phone is ringing off the hook.”
City council members and city staff have expressed that they feel like they’re “playing catch-up” instead of being proactive with development, and Mayor John Engen said the new reorganization is meant to address that.
"This department will be comprised of what is today Housing and Community Development and Development Services, integrating these functions around the shared mission of promoting equitable growth and a resilient and sustainable community,” Engen explained in a memo to the council. "This move will unite critical planning and development functions and help to accelerate our efforts in building and enhancing the livability of our city.”
In a related move, the city’s Transportation and Engineering functions will move from Development Services to Public Works, under a new department called Public Works and Mobility headed by Development Services Director Jeremy Keene.
Pehan used to be the executive director of the nonprofit Poverello Center homeless shelter before Engen hired her to oversee the city’s push toward increasing the amount of affordable housing. Pehan spearheaded an effort to come up with “A Place to Call Home,” an affordable housing plan with a broad set of goals, many of which have yet to be adopted by the city council. However, since she has been hired, more than 400 new units of affordable housing have been set in motion and are in the planning process, including the Villagio and the Trinity complexes.
“Ms. Pehan has demonstrated remarkable skill as a leader, a manager and a mentor,” Engen said. “She is highly organized and very communicative, and I believe in this role she will be able to help us coordinate the rules and regulations to better align with our goals for increasing housing stock for everyone in our community.”
A lack of supply is most-often blamed for the quickly escalating housing prices in Missoula.
Pehan said this reorganization comes after a year of talks with city staff, other agencies, developers and focus groups.
“As Missoula grows, so does the responsibility on each department charged with managing that growth,” she said. “It makes for unbalanced workloads and the building of silos between each department.”
She said the new plan will increase communication and efficiency. Many developers have to often make numerous phone calls to find out where their project stands, she noted. Better project management and automation software will tell developers exactly where their project is, what might be holding it up and what documentation is needed.
“We know business as usual is not working in the current pace of development,” she said. “When these steps are implemented, you’ll see teams working in lockstep with one another, and you’ll see more efficiency and communication with the development community and with each other.”
Five different council members all spoke highly of Pehan’s work before voting to confirm her: Heather Harp, Gwen Jones, Jordan Hess, Bryan von Lossberg and Julie Merritt.
“I couldn’t think of a better person in this time of unprecedented change and growth,” Hess said.
Von Lossberg said Pehan has a “track record of success and achievement wherever she’s been.”
And Harp said Pehan has the “emotional intelligence” to work in high-pressure situations.
Council member Gwen Jones said that she’s been on the council for a long time, and she’s always felt like they’ve been “a little bit behind” in terms of planning for growth.
She expressed hope that the new reorganization would finally allow them to “get out ahead” of development demands.
The entire City Council will consider the proposal for the Hellgate Meadows East subdivision on Monday, Nov. 9, via Zoom.
