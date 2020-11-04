City reorganizes in face of "crushing" housing, development demand

“The demand picture in Missoula has changed dramatically over last nine months,” he said. “The phone is ringing off the hook.”

City council members and city staff have expressed that they feel like they’re “playing catch-up” instead of being proactive with development, and Mayor John Engen said the new reorganization is meant to address that.

"This department will be comprised of what is today Housing and Community Development and Development Services, integrating these functions around the shared mission of promoting equitable growth and a resilient and sustainable community,” Engen explained in a memo to the council. "This move will unite critical planning and development functions and help to accelerate our efforts in building and enhancing the livability of our city.”

In a related move, the city’s Transportation and Engineering functions will move from Development Services to Public Works, under a new department called Public Works and Mobility headed by Development Services Director Jeremy Keene.