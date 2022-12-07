City seeks input on Marshall Mountain master plan process

A learn-to-ski hill, a low-angle beginner bike loop, more advanced trails, picnic shelters, a ropes course and an indoor gathering space are just a few of the concepts the Missoula community has brought forward as the city gears up to decide whether to purchase Marshall Mountain.

The Missoula Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the public to comment on a draft design concept for the proposed Marshall Mountain Park through Dec. 23.

The 160-acre base area of the former Marshall Mountain ski resort is currently owned privately by Izzy Dog LLC, and another 160-acre mid-mountain parcel is owned by the nonprofit Five Valleys Land Trust. The two entities are both allowing the public to use the land right now, but the city and other groups and community members are undergoing a planning process to perhaps purchase both parcels in 2023. The parcels would cost $1.92 million combined. Potential funding sources include but are not limited to grants, donations, public/private partnerships and 2018 City-County Open Space bond funds.

On Wednesday, the city’s ecosystem services superintendent Morgan Valliant gave an update on the Marshall Mountain Master Plan process. He showed images to the City Council of a preliminary design concept, which he said is just the first step in developing a master plan.

“Marshall Mountain is a unique project on a tight timeline,” he said. "Our community has been given the opportunity to save an important piece of Missoula’s history and build a regional facility to meet our ever-growing recreational needs. A large group of public and private entities are working to save Marshall, but the mountain isn’t publicly owned yet. The Master Park Plan we’re developing will be incredibly important for our fundraising efforts.”

Community members can chime in on proposed base area features like a multi-use loop trail built to adaptive standards, event areas, an indoor space to support programming needs, a ropes course, a beginner ski hill and a trail layout. Valliant said that because they’re both aging, the old ski lodge with the clock tower and the old ski lift will have to be removed. But, he said, the old bar building could perhaps be repurposed or rebuilt.

Marshall Mountain gets a ton of use and there’s a lot of interest in the project. There were over 3,600 visits to the Marshall Mountain section on EngageMissoula.com in November, and the level of public input far exceeded any other project posted to that website. Valliant said that they’re working on getting anonymized cellphone data to determine the number of visitors to the area, but there are usually 40-50 cars parked out there on a nice day. That’s on par with some of the highest-use trailheads in the valley.

For permitted events, there were 3,522 permitted attendees at Marshall this past year and that doesn’t include “self-initiated recreationist” numbers. Part of the plan includes a habitat conservation area, as there’s important habitat for flammulated owls and other wildlife.

Valliant said the goal of the city is to provide a full range of outdoor recreation opportunities for all abilities and ages.

The master plan will include estimated construction costs, a feasibility study and an operational business plan to ensure that the proposed program is physically and financially feasible and to determine the best structure for operating and maintaining the park.

Two City Council members alluded to the fact that the city is already stretched thin with its budget.

"These concepts all look great but the bigger question that's looming is the financing and the paying and the maintenance for it," said Ward 5 Councilor Stacie Anderson. "We're balancing managing what we already have while bringing this potentially online."

Valliant noted that the city would probably need to spend about $1 million, on top of the purchase price, to build out the area to meet current needs. There are opportunities to collect user fees to generate revenue, he noted.

Ward 6 Councilor Sandra Vasecka said she believed the wording of the survey thus far had been a little bit one-sided in favor of purchasing the land.

"I would like to see the question 'should we acquire Marshall Mountain' because I see a lot of questions beating around the bush like what would we lose if we don't buy it," she said. "I'd like to see what the community thinks, if we should actually buy it."

Nathan McLeod, Parks and Recreation’s senior landscape architect, said he hopes as many people as possible fill out the survey.

“We’ve seen a lot of buzz around Marshall Mountain in the past year,” he said. “In fact, 2022 has been a record-setting year. With thousands of people attending events, recreating on the property, and participating in the design and visioning process, it’s clear that Marshall is important to our community. We hope to continue this record-setting trend during the current comment period. It’s important to hear from as many folks as possible to ensure that the design concept meets the needs and expectations of the community.”

In 2023, when the city will have the opportunity to buy the land, the purchase will be subject to the standard Open Space Bond acquisition processes, including a public process with numerous citizen engagement opportunities, culminating with a vote from city and county elected officials.

Valliant said the Marshall Mountain project team is working with a variety of community partners, including the neighboring communities of East Missoula and Bonner/Milltown, Missoula County, Friends of Missoula Parks and others.

The Engage Missoula site includes the draft design concept and survey, the shared community vision developed in 2021, park rules and trail maps, plus detailed site inventory maps and images.