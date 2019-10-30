A range of efforts to address affordable housing needs came before Missoula City Council committees Wednesday, including an outline of how the estimated $36 million low-income and supportive housing project next to the jail will be funded.
Earlier this year, Missoula County agreed to donate four acres of vacant land next to the detention center for a 130-unit affordable housing project, including 30 units of the apartments set aside for housing people experiencing chronic homelessness, as well as a 24-hour “navigation center” to help people access various housing, medical, job training and other essential services.
The project, known as the Trinity Apartments development, also includes a 72-unit complex at the former site of the Skyview Trailer Park on Cooley Street.
The total 202 units of housing will be co-owned by Homeword and the Missoula Housing Authority, and are being developed by local affordable housing specialist Blueline Development. The apartments will be set aside for people making at or below 60% of Missoula’s area median income. That means they will be affordable to an individual making $30,840 or below, for example, or a family of four making $43,980.
To fund the project, City Council members moved forward an agreement to facilitate up to $27 million in tax-exempt revenue bonds for the estimated $36 million project. While the funding passes through the city for a host of tax-saving reasons, it comes at no cost to the city or local taxpayers.
The bond structure is a complicated partnership among banks, the city and the developers, and allows the project to be built as affordably as possible by reducing the amount of interest and fees paid by the developers. The tax-exempt bonds also include 4% low-income housing tax credits, which help fund the project by being sold to investors.
Missoula’s Housing and Community Development director Eran Pehan explained to the council committee how using the city as a pass-through entity for the funding sets up the best way to create low-rent housing.
“The use of tax credits and tax-exempt bonds allows developers to borrow less money during construction, passing along those savings to individuals and families through lower rents,” Pehan said. “Low-income housing tax credit is arguably the most important resource available to us today to develop affordable housing in our communities. A few of our most well-known LIHTC developments in Missoula are Homeword’s Equinox and Solstice buildings on the corner of Russell and Broadway.”
The bonds are paid off by the housing project revenues, not by any other city taxpayers. The tax credits are purchased by investors and are used to pay less federal income tax by helping fund affordable housing projects.
By setting up the bonds through the city rather than the state, Pehan said the project would save about $672,000, while incurring no costs to the city.
The bond issuance will come before the City Council for a public hearing on Nov. 25.
While nonprofit leaders and local officials believe the Trinity project will help to increase the supply of affordable housing and specifically help people living on the streets access low-barrier housing, the city is also working on implementing its long-term affordable housing plan.
Montana James, tasked with overseeing the city’s implementation of its plan, outlined some goals and steps the city can take, including creating policies to help people evicted from mobile home communities find affordable housing.
“The focus there is to really ensure residents facing park closure have a good threshold of notice and support they need when they face that displacement,” James said. “So we’re working on investigating how other communities have done that work and what our tools might be here in Missoula to create that policy.”