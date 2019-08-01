When Slant Streets homeowners received estimates for tens of thousands of dollars in city-mandated sidewalk construction last November, more than a few jaws hit the floor. The sticker shock and public outcry prompted Mayor John Engen to cancel the project, but now city staff may have found a way to curb the high prices.
A proposal presented to the City Council’s Public Works Committee Wednesday would cap the direct sidewalk construction costs to homeowners of one- and two-family dwellings at $9,000, with the city and various grants footing the rest of the bill. That would be a steep decline for residents who received bills as high as $42,679 in November.
The new proposal will provide much-needed relief to corner lot owners, who made up the majority of the 19 homeowners in the Slant Streets project district originally receiving bills over $10,000.
Councilor Jordan Hess, who is also the Public Works Committee chair, said he was pleased with the reduction in costs to residents.
“We’ve done a lot to make our sidewalk program a success, to share the burden citywide and to reduce the burden on individual homeowners and renters who have costs passed onto them,” Hess said. “I think this strikes a really good balance and it controls the costs that were particularly high on corner lots.”
The Slant Streets sidewalk project was part of an ongoing multi-decade effort to bring sidewalks up to Americans with Disabilities Act standards. The new and renovated sidewalks would meet ADA standards for width and ramp placement.
City engineer Kevin Slovarp said that the Slant Streets project may not necessarily be started back up immediately if the new funding proposal is adopted.
"City Council was just presented with the Pedestrian Facilities Master Plan, so they'll be looking into that and start working with administration and staff on what our priorities should be," Slovarp said.
Before 2011, property owners paid 100% of sidewalk construction costs, with exceptions for low-income residents and abnormally expensive projects. But as materials and labor costs became overwhelming to residents, the city created a cost-sharing formula in 2012, which was later revised in 2017.
The 2012 and 2017 formulas capped the city’s contribution at $11,500 and $16,500 respectively, with no cap to the amount homeowners could be charged in excess of city assistance. The new plan would cap homeowner expenses at $9,000, and eliminates any cap to the city’s contribution.
The cost of sidewalk building has more than doubled since a recent low point in 2013, growing to over $300,000 per mile for newly constructed sidewalk.
The costs incurred by homeowners would not be required to be paid up front, though that's an option, but would be added to property tax bills, with options for eight-, 12- and 20-year payment terms.
Councilor Jesse Ramos said while he appreciated the work being done to lower the burden on homeowners, he still had reservations. He noted that large businesses, such as the owners of new hotels being built downtown, were not paying for sidewalk work done adjacent to their properties. Rather, those costs were being covered through tax-increment financing, in which properties in the specific district pay into a fund to help pay for urban renewal and beautification. He saw that as unfair treatment of homeowners, compared to wealthier business owners.
“I’m of the mindset that infrastructure is the role of government, meaning this should be paid for in tax dollars,” Ramos said. “And I know everyone is wondering how the heck we’re going to pay for it without raising taxes, which I’m definitely opposed to.”
Ramos offered that sidewalks in residential areas could be funded by raising usage fees on city owned services like Mountain Line buses and Splash Montana water park, rather than increased property taxes.
Another significant change to the assistance program is the inclusion of rental properties. Previously, assistance was only available to so-called owner-occupied homes. The new proposal would open up assistance to one- and two-family rental properties, but does not apply to three-plexes or higher, and also does not apply to any commercial or industrial properties. Those properties would still be served by the 2017 assistance formula.
The city staff have forecast the city will need to spend $745,733 per year for the next 30 years to bring the city’s sidewalks into alignment with ADA standards, or about $22.4 million in total. However, as Councilor Mirtha Becerra pointed out, those numbers are in 2018 dollars and do not account for inflation.
The proposal will come before the committee again before it is sent to the City Council for approval.