City sponsors Christmas Ever-Green tree recycling program

The City of Missoula is hosting its annual Christmas Ever-Green tree recycling program from Dec. 26-Jan. 14.

Residents may drop off cut Christmas trees at three area parks and Garden City Compost. Trees will be recycled into productive mulch and conserve valuable landfill space.

Recycling points can be found at McCormick Park, Playfair Park and Fort Missoula Regional Park. Garden City Compost, located at 1125 Clark Fork Ln., accepts Christmas trees at no charge on weekdays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Do not leave trees outside the gates at the compost facility.

Please remove strands and decorations. Do not leave yard waste or other refuse at the drop sites.

Christmas Ever-Green is sponsored by the City of Missoula's Urban Forestry Division, Street Maintenance Division and Garden City Compost. Donations to support the program and plant more trees throughout the community are gratefully accepted at missoulaparks.org/donate.

To learn more about how you can support Missoula's urban forest, visit treesformissoula.org.

Residents can make donations to support tree recycling and planting at missoulaparks.org/donate, by calling 406-721-PARK, stopping by Currents Aquatics Center in McCormick Park, or mailing contribution to the Urban Forestry Division at 100 Hickory St., Missoula.

For more information, visit missoulaparks.org.