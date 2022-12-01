City staff identifies strategic planning challenges

As the Missoula City Council bore down on a strategic planning work session this week, staff members outlined challenges ahead facing the city and its organizational goals.

“With the failure of the crisis service levy, our ability to continue providing these services at their current level today is at risk, let alone growing the program to expand and meet the full need across our community," Community Planning, Development and Innovation Director Eran Pehan said on Thursday. "So we will have difficult decisions to make in the coming year about how we proceed with these challenges.”

In the realm of community safety and wellness, Pehan said there are risks to Missoula’s ability to serve its most vulnerable citizens in the future.

The failure of the crisis services levy also weighed heavily on Fire Chief Gordy Hughes and his team’s plans for crisis response in the city. The Crisis Intervention Team and the Mobile Support Team both face an uncertain future without guaranteed funding. Those services provide emergency support to first responders and people experiencing crises like mental health problems and substance abuse issues.

“We are completely funded through June 2023,” said Hughes in reference to the Mobile Support Team. “Beyond that is where we’re going to struggle.”

Funding is also a concern, Hughes said, for the Missoula Fire Department. In the next year, the department is planning on implementing its master fire plan and looking for a space to add a sixth station in the Sxwtpqyen Area.

“This next year’s going to be a crucial year to us in identifying a funding source to move our agenda forward and this plan, specifically our Station 6 and increase staffing needs for the fire department,” said Hughes.

Public Works and Mobility Director Jeremy Keene said funding will also present a challenge for transportation infrastructure. He laid out plans for sidewalk improvements and road projects like the Front Street and Main Street conversion, but he said funding remains a question for some of those endeavors. Funding in underserved areas, which also tend to be lower-income neighborhoods, is particularly challenging.

“We recognize that we really won’t be successful with these things unless we have other funding sources and other ways to help pay for those things,” Keene said.

Parks and Recreation Director Donna Gaukler also brought attention to the state of the city’s trees, which are “at great risk,” she said, due to numerous factors including rapid development and the age of the trees.

“That’s the one area where I feel like we’re probably in the greatest danger of — loss of trees,” Gaukler warned.

The draft Strategic Plan will go before the City Council for adoption in March, and the adopted plan will influence the budget setting procedure for the next fiscal year.

“This really helps us focus our work,” said Mayor Jordan Hess during a Strategic Plan presentation Wednesday.

In addition to looking at environmental health, presenters on Wednesday also analyzed the city’s economic health. The area of housing stood out as a concern to Ellen Buchanan, director of the Missoula Redevelopment Agency. She said availability of inventory and land, along with funding, threaten the city’s ability to incentivize housing development.

“So it’s not rosy sailing ahead, but we’re making incredible progress on this,” she said.

Beyond the city limits, other challenges persist as well. Chief Administrative Officer Dale Bickell said there is little hope to implement tax reform at the state level anytime soon.

“It’s likely not to have much traction in this legislature,” he predicted.