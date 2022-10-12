City switches security for homeless sites, Authorized Camp Site closing

City and county officials in Missoula have hired a different security contractor to patrol around homeless shelters and adjoining neighborhoods for the next year.

Also, city officials announced that there is no longer sufficient funding, staff and infrastructure to safely operate the Authorized Camping Site and it will close on Nov. 16.

On Wednesday, city houseless initiatives program manager Emily Armstrong told the City Council’s housing committee that her office had earlier this year released a request for proposals for a security vendor to provide services across Operation Shelter sites, which includes the Emergency Winter Shelter.

City staff reached out to five vendors and received four proposal responses. A review committee made up of city and county staff reviewed the proposals and chose Black Knight Security and Investigations, a company that already is contracted by Missoula Parks and Recreation and the Missoula Parking Commission. The company also provides security at City Hall and the Missoula County Courthouse.

The city and county will both split the $500,000 cost of the security contract for the next fiscal year, and the money will come from funds allocated to both governments by the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Armstrong said that Black Knight had proposed a different model than the current security services provider, Rogers International.

Black Knight will provide more of a “roving” security service, meaning staff members will not be stationed 24/7 at sites like the neighborhood around the Poverello Center or the residential streets around the Emergency Winter Shelter on Johnson Street.

“This type presence is an intentional decrease than the more intensive model of stationed staff person that we‘ve had over the last year,” Armstrong explained. "We’re decreasing the intensity of constantly felt security service."

Rogers International operates with a 24/7, stationed-guard model. Black Knight, in contrast, has indicated they will have security personnel readily available to respond to calls for service, but will not have staff members at sites all the time. They will also be patrolling city-owned parks.

Long debate

The ensuing discussion among City Council members illustrated the wide disagreement and diverging opinions about what type of security is needed around homeless shelters in Missoula.

Ward 6 Council Member Kristen Jordan said she was concerned about having armed security guards patrolling a vulnerable population, while Ward 5 Council Member Stacie Anderson said that constituents she’s talked to who live near homeless shelters say that security provided by Rogers International made them feel safer.

“In terms of not having someone permanently at the locations, more of a roving presence, the feedback we received last year was the level of service provided at the winter shelter seemed to be good,” Anderson said. “When I talked to people in the neighborhood around the Poverello Center, they really appreciated the security and said the neighborhood felt safer.”

Anderson said she wanted to make sure Black Knight would provide that same level of security.

However, Jordan’s comments were focused on her concerns about hiring a private security firm instead of additional city police officers. She noted that she feels that Black Knight personnel are “exceptionally professional” at the county courthouse. However, she said she’s seen research that shows that private security firms have a lack of accountability and are a threat to civil liberties.

“I really have a problem with the private security firms overseeing our vulnerable populations,” Jordan said.

Armstrong responded by pointing out that the opinions expressed by the two council members are at odds with each other, and noted that some community members want more intensive security and other community members want less intensive security.

“We’re tasked with finding that middle ground,” Armstrong explained.

Armstrong also noted that Ward 3 Council Member Daniel Carlino was concerned about the fact that Black Knight Security and Investigations had been placed on probation by the state of Montana for employing an armed security guard who did not have the proper firearm license to carry a gun. (To see a PDF of the complaints about Black Knight, visit this story online at Missoulian.com.)

“We were previously aware of the concerns (Carlino) brought up and touched base with Black Knight,” Armstrong said. “We are very confident in their ability to provide the services needed.”

After Armstrong’s presentation, Carlino spoke up.

“Are we concerned that we’re hiring a company to walk around the streets with guns that has previously hired people that are unlicensed to carry guns and is also on probation from the state for the same thing?” Carlino asked.

Representatives with Black Knight addressed the council and said that they’ve cleared up the processes that allowed that to happen. Nikki Hill, the vice president of the company, said that she would be surprised if any private security firm in the state hasn’t at some point overlooked an employee that’s not licensed to have a gun.

“With staffing and the fact that it takes six to eight weeks to get somebody licensed, that’s where it’s so easy to maybe overlook that, especially if you have somebody coming in with a military background or coming in with a license from a different state,” Hill said. “Yes, we’ve been on probation for working somebody unlicensed and I can guarantee you that no longer happens.”

Camp site closing

Several residents of the Authorized Camping Site spoke and said that they hoped that the site could remain open through the winter. An outreach worker who often visits the site, where about 60 people live, also expressed the same opinion.

Carlino asked if ARPA funds could be used to keep the Authorized Camp Site open.

However, Armstrong and city chief administrative officer Dale Bickell said the challenges of keeping the site open in the winter are insurmountable, especially because it lacks running water. Armstrong noted that outreach workers have been in contact with people living there to give them a heads up that the site would be closing, and the goal is for them to be able to move to the Emergency Winter Shelter, which opens on Oct. 31.

"We're stuck between a rock and a hard place," said Ward 3 Council Member Gwen Jones, noting that the city is trying to make sure that funds are available to operate homeless shelters next year when federal funds dry up in case a crisis services levy fails to pass this November.

Carlino said he hopes the City Council makes a budget amendment to keep the Authorized Camp Site open.

Jordan insinuated that the city is "rushing" the process to close the Authorized Camping Site and not listening to the people who live there.

Ward 4 Council Member Mike Nugent pushed back on that accusation.

"I also think that as a community we are struggling with how we fund this, how much we fund it," he said. "The levy is a very interesting conversation."

However, he said, people that frame the conversation as though city staff haven't worked hard and looked at all options does a disservice to those staff members.

The council was not actually voting on whether to keep open the Authorized Camp Site on Wednesday. Members voted on three issues: To fund the Emergency Winter Shelter for the next year for $700,000 in federal ARPA funds, to fund a contract with Black Knight Security for the next year for $500,000 in federal ARPA funds, and to fund a one-month extension of security provided by Rogers International at the Authorized Camp Site for $130,000 in federal ARPA funds.

All three motions passed, but the motion to fund the contract with Black Knight was referred to a committee for a future discussion.