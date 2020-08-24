City taking comment on Grant Creek Village, 3rd Street apartment projects

Bob Abelin with Abelin Traffic Services developed two traffic impact studies for the developer for the project, and said that even with the full build-out of the project, studies showed that traffic would not be an issue when taking into account the Montana Department of Transportation's plans for improvements that will add additional southbound through lanes.

More details about the project are available on engagemissoula.com, where people have already left 41 comments about the project.

"I oppose the planned rezoning, primarily for the fact that I feel that Missoula struggles to handle the traffic it has now," read one comment on Engage Missoula, where comments are only attached to usernames. "...Either expand the roads, or do more to get cars off of them, i.e. buses. We have no public transit in Grant Creek, and that requires driving everywhere, which a large apartment project with a rezoning will just add more of that."

The project will be returned to the Council's Land Use and Planning committee on Sept. 2 for additional discussion, and the public hearing will be held open leading up to and during the Sept. 14 Council meeting.

The Council is also seeking comments on a request to rezone a property located at 508 S. 3rd Street West to allow for a slight increase from 16 to 22 dwelling units in the existing building.