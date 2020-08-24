City taking comment on Grant Creek Village, 3rd Street apartment projects

Developers of the Grant Creek Village project asked people to "just stick to the facts" and "what's important here for the best of our city" as the Missoula City Council considers their request to rezone 44 acres of land to allow for higher density housing.
Council opened a public hearing Monday night for the rezone request which would essentially double the number of dwelling units from 502 total units with a maximum building height of 35 feet with the current zoning to a maximum of 1,195 multi-dwelling homes with a maximum building height of 45 feet, though developers have said they would not build the maximum allowable units.
The project has faced criticism from residents of the area and some Council members who have cited traffic concerns and safety concerns if there were to be a wildfire because of limited access to the area.
"I've heard a lot of statements and claims from opposition that some of it I find a bit belittling and challenging the character and expertise of our team," said Mike Morgan of Hoffmann-Morgan Associates representing KJA Development.
Morgan said the developers met with Adriane Beck, the Missoula County director of the Office of Emergency Management, who said the county puts an incident command team in place for emergency evacuations.
"This development doesn't contribute to this concern about one-way in, one-way out of Grant Creek," Morgan said. "It's a concern that needs to be addressed; that's another time, another matter, not for a rezone application for 2920 Expo Parkway."
Bob Abelin with Abelin Traffic Services developed two traffic impact studies for the developer for the project, and said that even with the full build-out of the project, studies showed that traffic would not be an issue when taking into account the Montana Department of Transportation's plans for improvements that will add additional southbound through lanes.
More details about the project are available on engagemissoula.com, where people have already left 41 comments about the project.
"I oppose the planned rezoning, primarily for the fact that I feel that Missoula struggles to handle the traffic it has now," read one comment on Engage Missoula, where comments are only attached to usernames. "...Either expand the roads, or do more to get cars off of them, i.e. buses. We have no public transit in Grant Creek, and that requires driving everywhere, which a large apartment project with a rezoning will just add more of that."
The project will be returned to the Council's Land Use and Planning committee on Sept. 2 for additional discussion, and the public hearing will be held open leading up to and during the Sept. 14 Council meeting.
The Council is also seeking comments on a request to rezone a property located at 508 S. 3rd Street West to allow for a slight increase from 16 to 22 dwelling units in the existing building.
Emily Gluckin, planner for Development Services, said the applicant plans to restore and renovate the building, which contributes to the Southside Historic District on the National Register of Historic Places and is eligible for individual listing on the National Register of Historic Places, using the Secretary of the Interior’s standards for historic building rehabilitation.
Gluckin said the rezone promotes urban infill without adding stress to existing infrastructure, as well as the continued preservation and maintenance of the historic building. The Missoula Consolidated Planning Board approved the request earlier in August, and passed it on to the Council. The public hearing will be held open for final consideration during the Sept. 2 Special City Council meeting.
