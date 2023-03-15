Amid the rising presence of fentanyl in Montana, Missoula leaders support the provision of fentanyl test strips in the city.

The amount of fentanyl seized in Montana increased more than nine times between 2020 and 2021. Then, in the first two quarters of 2022, it almost doubled again. That’s according to the Montana Department of Justice. Fentanyl test strips can detect the presence of fentanyl in other drugs. The extremely potent opioid has been frequently added to other illicit drugs.

The impacts of fentanyl’s growing presence are creating “devastating consequences,” Michael Layeux told the Missoula City Council Wednesday. Layeux is an addictions studies adjunct instructor at the University of Montana and president of the Missoula chapter of Students for Sensible Drug Policy.

28 non-fatal and eight fatal overdoses occurred in 13 different Montana counties, including Missoula, from Jan. 11 to Jan. 23.

With these statistics in mind, the Missoula City Council unanimously supported a measure that would put Janssen opioid settlement money toward providing fentanyl test strips publicly for Missoulians.

The Missoula area will receive approximately $223,000 from the settlement in the first year, and approximately $150,000 each year for the next 18 years.

The city wants to put $5,000 of those funds toward fentanyl test strips, which can be purchased in bulk for 45 cents per drug checking tool, according to the resolution’s sponsor, Ward 3 Councilman Daniel Carlino.

The resolution would only go into effect if a measure currently working its way through the Montana Legislature resulted in the elimination of “test” material from being considered drug paraphernalia.

Council members were overwhelmingly supportive of Carlino’s effort to provide drug checking tools.

“Addressing the problem upstream is not only humane but it’s less expensive,” pointed out Ward 4 Representative Amber Sherrill.

“I think it’s a good use of the opioid settlement funds,” Ward 2 Councilwoman Sierra Farmer agreed.

Public commenters, including representatives of the Open Aid Alliance and the Missoula City-County Health Department, also voiced support for the resolution.

There was, however, some uncertainty about the exact details of rolling out the program.

Councilmembers wanted to know if the effort could incorporate Missoula County as well as the city. One councilor also wondered about supporting the program after the opioid settlement funds run out. Another asked about staff time and the exact mechanism to make the tools available.

Despite the need to work out a few specifics, the overall opinion toward the measure was receptive, and those in Council Chambers felt the urgency of the need to deploy these tools as soon as possible.

“Fentanyl test strips are one piece of a very comprehensive approach to the overdose epidemic,” Christa Weathers with Open Aid Alliance also reminded council. Her organization and All Nations Health Center currently have fentanyl test strips available.