City to study railroad quiet zone near lower Rattlesnake

“I’ve been hearing about this issue from my very first year on the council six years ago,” von Lossberg said. He added that he surveyed local businesses on Broadway and near the train tracks.

“It’s a real issue for them,” he said. “They’ve made investments in their businesses, and if you talk to any of them it comes up as a big problem right away.”

Neighborhood resident Cass Chinske said he’s been trying to get the problem fixed for two decades.

“The problem has gotten many times more severe over the last five or six years because of the global warming trains that go by,” he said. “With all the coal train traffic, it’s many times more than it was. And the whistles are more powerful. On a bad night it can wake you up six or seven times a night, although a lot of people are better sleepers.”

The money will go to Triple Tree Engineering, which recently worked with the City of Helena to establish a railroad quiet zone there. The money would also fund a traffic safety study to assess how to reduce the risk to jaywalkers near Black Coffee Roasting Co. who are at risk of getting hit by cars.

The railroad crossings are located in the Hellgate Urban Renewal District. Chinske said the MRA’s action would be a positive step for the MRA because it would show they use TIF funding for things that benefit small businesses and working-class residents of Missoula.

