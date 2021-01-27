City to use $233.7K in tax funds to build police shower, lockers and fence

The Missoula Police Department will be getting a new shower, lockers, changing area and exterior security fencing at its building at 109 North Catlin Street.
The Missoula Redevelopment Agency's board of commissioners recently approved spending $233,718 in Tax Increment Financing for the upgrades. The money comes from certain property taxes inside Urban Renewal District II, which encompasses a large swath of town on either side of the Clark Fork River west of McCormick Park.
"The city bought (the building) a couple years ago for use as a police evidence facility, and it also houses detectives and patrol officers," explained MRA director Ellen Buchanan. "One of the things that's been lacking in the Police Department forever is adequate showers and changing facilities. They're exposed to a lot of things, and it's more of an issue and more of a concern."
Missoula police chief Jaeson White requested the funding because he said patrol officers and detectives currently have to wear their uniforms home.
"Most modern police facilities provide lockers, changing rooms and showers for officers," he told the board. "These facilities are necessary for the health and safety of our officers for the simple reason that officers encounter all manner of potential contaminants during the course of their daily work. And removing uniforms and having access to a shower before going home to their families keeps those officers and their families safer."
White noted that the department's headquarters on Ryman Street downtown also lacks showers or lockers. He said besides bodily fluids and drug materials, COVID-19 has added another layer of danger to officers' jobs. White also noted that each of the five fire stations in Missoula have showers, lockers and changing rooms.
"Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we created temporary changing rooms in our evidence bays in an effort to contain the potential spread of the virus," White noted. "But those rooms displaced space used more effectively for evidence transfer and storage. These temporary rooms can only accommodate one officer at a time and it's not efficient for multiple officers during shift change."
The police department had MMW Architects help with soliciting bids, and the winning bid went to EPICC, LLC, a local building company owned by Erick Prather.
The city purchased the building in 2017, and in 2018 the MRA board approved a request to provide $1 million in TIF to be used for debt service on the $4.2 million purchase and renovation costs. The MRA has been paying $250,000 per year since fiscal year 2019, with fiscal year 2022 the final year for payment on that obligation.
"All of the needs were not able to be addressed when the building was purchased and renovated," Buchanan told the board.
The building is located in Urban Renewal District II. Inside that district, the new property taxes generated from projects built since the district was formed go back into that district. State law allows Tax Increment Financing to fund physical improvements to publicly-owned buildings. That district currently has $783,000 in un-obligated contingency funds, Buchanan said.
"So we have adequate cash to fund this request and still have plenty of capacity to fund other projects as we get closer and closer to the end of the year," he said.
Board member Tasha Jones wanted to know how many officers and detectives the shower and lockers would serve. White responded by saying there are 116 uniformed members in the department, and 90% of the office works out of the Catlin Street facility.
"I support this wholeheartedly," Jones then said. "I find it embarrassing that public servants who are exposed to so much in their job don't have access to basic hygiene facilities."
Board members Nancy Moe and Ruth Reineking wondered if the upgrade would be adequate if the police department grows in the coming years.
White said it's only adequate for now and said there simply isn't enough room to make the shower and locker rooms bigger at the Catlin building.
Board chair Karl Englund recused himself, as he represents the police union in his private capacity as an attorney. He did note that the union has "asked for years" for a locker room and a shower in negotiations with the city.
The money will also go to building a new exterior gate and fencing to provide additional secured parking and controlled access to exterior doors that are currently accessible by the public, Buchanan said.
Mayor John Engen backs the project, and first announced it back in June of 2020.
"We've long had the challenge of officers not having a place to change or shower," Engen told the Missoulian at the time. "We just don't have locker room facilities. One of Chief (Jaeson) White's initiatives, based on officer requests and exacerbated by COVID-19, is the need to provide a place for officers to change and shower and stow gear."