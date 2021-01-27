City to use $233.7K in tax funds to build police shower, lockers and fence

White noted that the department's headquarters on Ryman Street downtown also lacks showers or lockers. He said besides bodily fluids and drug materials, COVID-19 has added another layer of danger to officers' jobs. White also noted that each of the five fire stations in Missoula have showers, lockers and changing rooms.

"Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we created temporary changing rooms in our evidence bays in an effort to contain the potential spread of the virus," White noted. "But those rooms displaced space used more effectively for evidence transfer and storage. These temporary rooms can only accommodate one officer at a time and it's not efficient for multiple officers during shift change."

The police department had MMW Architects help with soliciting bids, and the winning bid went to EPICC, LLC, a local building company owned by Erick Prather.

The city purchased the building in 2017, and in 2018 the MRA board approved a request to provide $1 million in TIF to be used for debt service on the $4.2 million purchase and renovation costs. The MRA has been paying $250,000 per year since fiscal year 2019, with fiscal year 2022 the final year for payment on that obligation.

"All of the needs were not able to be addressed when the building was purchased and renovated," Buchanan told the board.