City wins $910K in federal ARPA funds to restore portion of Grant Creek

A forlorn and long-neglected stretch of fish and wildlife habitat in Missoula has been slowly surrounded by pavement and buildings and digging machines for decades, but a remedy is taking shape thanks to a federal infrastructure bill.

The Missoula City Council recently approved spending $331,871 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to help relocate about a mile-long stretch of Grant Creek south of West Broadway Avenue.

Last year, the city applied for and won a competitive ARPA water and sewer improvement grant of $910,296 for this specific initiative, called the Grant Creek Realignment Project. The chunk of the overall money approved last week goes to a local engineering firm for design work.

"This project will restore this section of Grant Creek to a more natural condition, establish a riparian area setback from the Grant Creek channel and remove a large portion of land out of the 100-year floodplain," explained Andy Shultz, a city engineer with the public works department.

Grant Creek, historically very important to Indigenous people, runs for 19 miles from the snow-covered mountains in the Rattlesnake Wilderness to the Clark Fork River. Agricultural runoff and development have impaired the connectivity and quality of the lower stretches, but it's still important to fish, birds and wildlife.

The money approved last week will also pay for the design of a shared use path along the Grant Creek alignment as well as preliminary design of a roadway crossing of the Grant Creek channel at the extension of George Elmer Drive. The city is working with private property owners to buy the necessary right-of-way for both the creek and the yet-to-be-constructed George Elmer Drive. Stormwater facilities will also be installed to assure runoff from the developed area isn't greater than what it was before all the houses and roads were built.

A large chunk of property that could get developed is currently in the floodplain because of where the creek currently flows.

"This will remove (the land) from the floodplain and contain (the creek) within a riparian area, like a defined floodplain along the creek itself," Schultz told the City Council. "And it will also have a stream channel that will be capable of carrying kind of the base flow that we see."

City Councilwoman Amber Sherrill asked Schultz if there are plans for planting trees along the stretch.

"I'm just worried about water getting really hot," she said. "I know that shade's really important for our water."

Schultz replied there is a plan to establish a robust riparian area.

"So basically, we'll have a defined floodplain," he said. "We'll have that base flow channel and then that defined floodplain will essentially be a riparian area that, as part of this, will be restored with I'm sure thousands of plantings."

City Councilwoman Mirtha Becerra said several groups are working to restore Grant Creek. The Clark Fork Coalition has been working on a project to rehabilitate the fishery in Grant Creek, which historically has been a spawning habitat for several species of trout.

"The Grant Creek restoration team has been working parallel to this to ensure that it's restored in a way that is compatible with requirements and needs for a healthy ecosystem," Becerra said. "So yeah, this is one part of that puzzle."

